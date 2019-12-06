VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Former imperial capital remains lush green

By Vo Thanh, Nguyen Quy   December 6, 2019 | 08:12 am GMT+7

Unlike Hanoi and HCMC, where trees are routinely felled to build the subway and other urban projects, ancient town Hue has managed to keep them.

aa

In 2016 Hue became the first in the country to be named a "National Green City" by the World Wide Fund for Nature. The popular tourist town in central Vietnam has focused on urban greenery, green tourism, smart public lighting, and the use of renewable and environment-friendly building materials.
Local residents drive under lines of trees in an early morning.Unlike Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s two biggest metropolises where trees have been chopped down in large numbers to accommodate their metro lines, Hue is one of the few in the country to keep its green space with more trees planted along the town.

People drive under rows of trees early in morning in Hue.

Hue is one of the few towns in the country to hold on to its green space. Trees have been chopped down in large numbers in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s two biggest metropolises to accommodate their metro lines
Trees over 100 years old in Ly Tu Trong Park have a canopy of about 100 square meters, offering a hideout for many people and tourists to drink coffee and watch the Perfume River.

Trees over 100 years old in Ly Tu Trong Park that have a canopy of 100 square meters offer a place for people, including tourists, to drink coffee and watch the Huong (Perfume) River.
Major parks in Hue such as Phu Xuan, Ly Tu Trong or Thuong Bac along the Perfume River are covered with green trees to improve urban aesthetics for public spaces. 

Other major parks include Phu Xuan, Ly Tu Trong and Thuong Bac along the Huong River.
Camphor trees have been planted on Le Loi Street since the French colonial rule.

Camphor trees have been planted on Le Loi Street since French colonial times.
Phan Chu Trinh and Phan Dinh Phung Streets on the banks of An Cuu River create shade with green trees along both sides.

Phan Chu Trinh and Phan Dinh Phung streets on the banks of the An Cuu River have green trees lining them.
Truong Tien Bridge, one of the iconic symbols in Hue, is seen from above. Built in 1899 during the reign of King Thanh Thai, the 10th emperor of the Nguyen Dynasty, the 400-meter bridge was designed by Gustave Eiffel, the architect who designed the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Statue of Liberty in New York.

Truong Tien Bridge, an iconic symbol of Hue, seen from above.

Built in 1899 during the reign of King Thanh Thai, the 10th ruler of the Nguyen Dynasty, the 400-meter bridge was designed by Gustave Eiffel, the architect who designed the Eiffel Tower in France and the Statue of Liberty in the U.S.
Green trees cover the entire Hue Imperial Citadel, which used to witness the rise and fall of the Nguyen Dynasty, the last ruling royal family in Vietnams history (1802-1945).

Green trees cover the entire Hue Imperial Citadel, which was once witness to the rise and fall of the Nguyen Dynasty, the last feudal rulers of Vietnam (1802-1945).
Saigon - Morin Hue was built in 1901 during the French colonial time, Densen greeen trees have become a highlight for the hotel overlooking the Perfume River.

Saigon - Morin Hue was built in 1901 during the French colonial era. Dense green trees are a feature of the hotel overlooking the Huong River.
Hue from above: Bird view of Vietnam’s former capital Hue under the Nguyen Dynasty
 
 

Former imperial capital remains lush green

Related News:
Tags: Hue green city urban landscape Vietnam's former imperial capital urban area Vietnam Hanoi HCMC metro lines
 
Read more
Vietnamese photographer snaps unreal beauty in real life

Vietnamese photographer snaps unreal beauty in real life

Authorities cave-in to allow tour company Son Doong exclusivity

Authorities cave-in to allow tour company Son Doong exclusivity

Where to travel this December

Where to travel this December

Hoi An appeals to the 'sole' in pedestrianization drive

Hoi An appeals to the 'sole' in pedestrianization drive

Mekong Delta’s rice paddies turn into riot of colors

Mekong Delta’s rice paddies turn into riot of colors

Pristine winter hideaway Con Dao in Vogue

Pristine winter hideaway Con Dao in Vogue

Bells toll as Hanoi, Nha Trang named top honeymoon destinations

Bells toll as Hanoi, Nha Trang named top honeymoon destinations

 
go to top