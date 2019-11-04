VnExpress International
Flood plains near Hoi An, a sight for photographers’ sore eyes

By Hoang Phong, Canh December   November 4, 2019

The Bai Say-Dam River area in the central province of Quang Nam floods in autumn, spectacularly changing the landscape.

For many tourists, especially foreigners, Bai Say (Reed Bank)-Dam River area is a remote and off-the-beaten-track place on the tourism map but for locals in Quang Nam, the area, which is always flooded late autumn will help them improve their incomes with a plentiful source of seafood. Covering a total area of 180 hectares, the Bai Say (Reed Bank)-Dam River area in Tam Ky Town, around one hour drive from the UNESCO heritage site Hoi An, has emerged as a new tourist destination and is much loved by photographers thanks to the pristine beauty of its landscapes, along with the unique wooden boats used by local residents. 

Late October and early November, the flooded area of Bai Say -Dam River seems to put on a new coat with the green color of reed fields and the time is also the harvest season of water lilies and lotuses where locals are always caught rowing their boats all day on the flooded area for harvesting job. 

Locals sail their boats on the Dam River to harvest water lilies and lotuses on a rainy day. Residents in the area mainly earn a living by fishing, tending ducks, or growing lotuses and water lilies. 

A woman sails her boat on the river with the background of beds of green vegetables adding to the idyllic charm of the flooded area. 

Boats of local fishermen dock at a wharf on the Dam river. Recently, they set up a 12-member team specializing in rowing boats to take tourists to discover fishing activities, removing nets on the river and visiting fishing villages with the price of VND200,000 ($8.8) for four people. 

Women wearing conical hats harvest water lilies in the Dam River. The flowers, which blossom during the rainy season, are used for decoration and to make tea. Their stalks are edible and can be eaten raw with fermented paste or braised sauce or be dunked into sour soup and hotpot.

AAFrom the center of Tam Ky Town, follow Hung Vuong Street to reach National Highway 1A. Then continue going straight and turn to Road No.608 and cross the intersection of Nguyen Van Troi Street to reach the Bai Say area. 

