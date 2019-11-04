Flood plains near Hoi An, a sight for photographers’ sore eyes

|
The Bai Say (Reed Bank)-Dam River area is always flooded in late autumn and the floods help improve locals’ incomes by bringing in plenty of seafood.
The 180-hectare area in Tam Ky Town, around an hour’s drive from the UNESCO heritage site Hoi An, has emerged as a new tourist destination and a photographers’ favorite thanks to the beauty of its pristine landscapes and the wooden boats used by locals.
In late October and early November the flooded plains of the Bai Say -Dam River seem to put on a new coat with the green of reed fields and colorful water lilies and lotuses which locals harvest all day in their boats.
Locals in boats on the Dam River harvest water lilies and lotuses on a rainy day.
People here mainly earn their living by fishing, raising ducks and growing lotuses and water lilies.
A woman sails her boat on the river with the background of beds of green vegetables adding to the idyllic charm of the flooded area.
Boats docked at a wharf on the Dam River.
Local fishermen recently set up a 12-member team to ply boats for tourists to discover fishing activities, removing nets on the river and visiting fishing villages, all for VND200,000 ($8.6) for four people.
Women wearing conical hats harvest water lilies in the Dam River.
The flowers, which blossom during the rainy season, are used for decoration and to make tea. Their stalks are edible and can be eaten raw with fermented paste or braised sauce or be dunked into sour soup and hotpot.
From the center of Tam Ky Town, follow Hung Vuong Street to reach National Highway 1A. Then continue straight, turn into Road No.608 and cross the intersection of Nguyen Van Troi Street to reach the Bai Say area.