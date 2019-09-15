Explore Ha Long, the land of 'descending dragons'

A boat on the emerald green waters surrounded by limestone karst.

While hordes of people come to explore the majestic beauty of the bay, not many know about the legend and mystery associated with it.

Legend has it that in the earliest days of the nation Vietnamese had to fight off hostile invaders attempting to enter through the sea. The Jade Emperor sent the Mother Dragon and her children to help the Vietnamese defeat their enemies.

The mother dragon and her children incinerated the enemies with their fire and emeralds, which scattered around the sea, creating an impassable barrier which sank the enemy’s battle fleet. Finally the invaders were repelled, and peace returned to the country. When the battle ended, the dragons did not return to heaven and instead decided to stay there.