Escape to Dong Nai for weekend camping

Not many know about these attractions in Ho Chi Minh City’s neighboring province. Apart from the Buu Long Tourist Area in Bien Hoa Town and Bo Cap Vang Ecological Park in Nhon Trach District, Dong Nai is also home to a complex with a massive rock and artificial lakes in Tan Phu District that can be good for a weekend camping trip. This area is part of the Cat Tien National Park, which is recognized by UNESCO as a world biosphere reserve.