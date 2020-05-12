VnExpress International
Escape to Dong Nai for weekend camping

By Vi Yen   May 12, 2020 | 08:28 pm GMT+7

Climb a giant rock, camp by an artificial lake, or simply take a breather in the country in Dong Nai Province.

Not many know of Dong Nai’s gorgeous attractions. Apart from the Buu Long Tourist Area in Bien Hoa Town and Bo Cap Vang Ecological Park in Nhon Trach District, the areas with rocks and artificial lakes in Tan Phu District can be ideal for weekend camping. These areas are part of the Cat Tien National Park, which is recognized by UNESCO as a world biosphere reserve zone.

The most eye-catching landscape is Cross Rock, also called Elephant Rock, in the middle of a golden meadow in Tan Phu District. The meadow changes color every season but remains beautiful. Piles of straw are scattered throughout the field, perfect for Instagram pictures. Here, you can camp or organize a BBQ.

From the massive rock, you can enjoy a panoramic view of the idyllic surroundings. Sunsets are especially magnificent here.

On the way to Cross Rock is a lotus pond near Bau Ngua Lake, a popular rowing spot. The lotus season begins in May, and so now is a perfect time for family trips and group picnics to the place. Situated just 60 kilometers from Ho Chi Minh City, Tri An ecological lake is the perfect destination for sporty campers.

Guests can choose from a variety of treehouses, bamboo houses, traditional wooden houses, and even tents. To enrich the camping experience, the park also offers many activities such as rowing, sports and hiking.

Hoang Minh Duc, a camper familiar with these spectacular scenes, said his family frequents Dong Nai because it is always uncrowded. Duc’s family tries new experiences like staying with locals, tasting new dishes and discovering new landscapes. A tent costs VND150,000-400,000VND ($6.41-17.1) a day to rent.

Photos by Hoang Minh Duc  

Dong Nai attractions countryside landscapes lesser-known weekend holiday
 
