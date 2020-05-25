VnExpress International
Drone shots raise Binh Dinh beauty to new heights

By Nguyen Tien Trinh, Huynh Phuong   May 25, 2020 | 08:42 pm GMT+7

A series of bird-eye-view photos by Nguyen Tien Trinh, a Vietnamese photographer, capture the peaceful nature of Binh Dinh Province in south-central Vietnam.

A view of fishermen using ro cho,  shrimp and fish) on Thi Nai lagoon. The name Thi Nai has the original sound of Champa full name is Thi lien packaging, where used to be the commercial port of the kingdom of Vijaya. This is a large saltwater lagoon, covering an area of over 5,000 hectares, located in the southeast of Binh Dinh, stretching from the extreme north of Tuy Phuoc district to Quy Nhon city and connected to the sea by Gia gate, Thi Nai gate.On the lagoon, tourists sit on a boat to explore the life of fishermen, admire the charming natural scenery and the waves of water in the sunrise and sunset.The photo is in the photo series The scenery of Binh Dinh countryside viewed from above by Nguyen Tien Trinh, a photography lover, currently living and working in Quy Nhon city.

Fishermen employ ro cho, a regional-type fishing net on Thi Nai Lagoon. "Binh Dinh's Countryside From Above" was shot by Trinh, a photographer currently living and working in Quy Nhon, a coastal town of Binh Dinh.

Thi Nai, full name Thi Li Bi Nai, used to be the commercial port of Vijaya, a city-state in the ancient kingdom of Champa, dating back thousands of years. The large saltwater lagoon, covering over 5,000 hectares and located in the southeast of Binh Dinh, stretches from the extreme north of Tuy Phuoc District to Quy Nhon, connecting to the sea via part of Thi Nai.
Ro cho are supported by four long bamboo poles with a sagging fishing net in the middle shaped like a pan. Fishermen use bamboo sticks to sweep and push trapped fish into the navel and later to one side of the net for later harvest.
A fisherwoman dries her catch in the sun near Thi Nai Bridge, which used to be the country's longest sea crossing stretching 2.5 kilometers, before Hai Phong City's Tan Vu-Lach Huyen Bridge was opened to traffic in September 2017.
A top view of waterlogged and cluster of houses in Thi Nai Lagoon, Phuoc Hoa Commune, Tuy Phuoc District.

Waterlogged house clusters on Thi Nai Lagoon, Phuoc Hoa Commune, Tuy Phuoc District.
The lagoon has a diverse and unique ecosystem with mangroves forest. The region is deemed as the green lung of Binh Dinh, providing livelihood for hundreds of households in the region. This is also the catalyst for photography lovers to capture impressive moments in their own way. More than 50% of the photos I took are around this lagoon, part of my house is located near the lagoon, the other part is due to work, so I cannot arrange to go far, Mr. Trinh shared

The lagoon, including a mangrove forest, boasts a diverse and unique ecosystem. Besides, the region is deemed the green lung of Binh Dinh, providing a livelihood to hundreds of households.

"More than 50 percent of the photos I took are from around this lagoon since my house is located nearby and I can't travel far due to work," Trinh said.
A flock of duck on a river in Cat Tan Village.

A flock of ducks drift about Cat Tan Commune, Phu Cat District.
A flock of storks flying over a recently harvested fields in Cat Tan.

Storks pass over recently harvested fields in Cat Tan Commune.
The chili bags on the yard of a household before being spread out to be dried up.Along road connecting Cat Hanh and Cat Khanh communes, visitors can spot the scene of people drying red peppers in the open spaces on both sides of the road. The dried chili is then sold to factories to make chili sauce.

Bags of chili stand ready to be spread and dried along the road connecting Cat Hanh and Cat Khanh communes. The dried chili is later sold to factories producing chili sauce.
The ripening paddy fields turn different shades of yellow and green on both sides of the Con River, flowing through Phuoc Thuan Commune, Tuy Phuoc District - the largest paddy fieds in Binh Dinh Province.The Con River is the largest river in Binh Dinh with a length of about 170 km, with tributaries flowing through the communes of Tuy Phuoc district and then flowing into Thi Nai lagoon.

The ripening paddy fields beside Con River, flowing through Phuoc Thuan Commune, Tuy Phuoc District, are the largest in Binh Dinh Province.

Con River, the largest in the province, spans 170 kilometers, empties into Thi Nai Lagoon.
Vast rice paddy field in Hoai My Commune, Hoai Nhon District, signifying a bumper crop season.

Vast rice paddies in Hoai My Commune, Hoai Nhon District, signify a bumper crop.
