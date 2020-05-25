Drone shots raise Binh Dinh beauty to new heights

Fishermen employ ro cho, a regional-type fishing net on Thi Nai Lagoon. "Binh Dinh's Countryside From Above" was shot by Trinh, a photographer currently living and working in Quy Nhon, a coastal town of Binh Dinh.



Thi Nai, full name Thi Li Bi Nai, used to be the commercial port of Vijaya, a city-state in the ancient kingdom of Champa, dating back thousands of years. The large saltwater lagoon, covering over 5,000 hectares and located in the southeast of Binh Dinh, stretches from the extreme north of Tuy Phuoc District to Quy Nhon, connecting to the sea via part of Thi Nai.