Diving for sea urchins on Pirate Island

Hai Tac in the Ha Tien Archipelago is not as well known as Phu Quoc or Cat Ba islands but it is increasingly a tourism attraction as the island boasts pristine landscapes.
The archipelago is located in Tien Hai Commune, Ha Tien District of southern Kien Giang Province. From the pier in Ha Tien Town, it takes over an hour to reach Hai Tac Island. A high-speed boat ticket costs VND100,000 ($4.3) one way.
The archipelago consists of 16 islands, of which Hon Tre Lon, or Hon Doc, has a large population of residents. One local activity that attracts a lot of tourists is diving for squids and sea urchins. Before tourists dive, the boat operator gives them a tour of the islands.
Tran Chi Thanh, 45, of Hai Tac Island said tourism has been developing on the island for the last two or three years. "A boat trip costs from VND500,000 ($22). The price depends on the number of passengers."
Accustomed to life at sea, Thanh can dive 2-3 meters deep and catch dozens of sea urchins each time.
He said the water level at dive sites are shallow but only people good at swimming and diving would gain a wholesome experience. "Catching an echinus is not difficult, but it's important to know how to dive and have good eyesight. The echinus lives on rocks and corals." You would need an aluminum tong to pick the echinus and a net to hold them.
The sea urchin usually reproduces between the third and sixth lunar months. At Hai Tac, skilled seafarers know the rocks and holes where sea urchins live like the back of their hands. Their work requires extra care since the spines could sting.
After bringing them aboard the boat, Thanh puts them in a big basket and shakes hard so that some of the spines fall off. He then uses scissors to cut off the remaining spines.
Finally, he cut the echinus in half. There is no grill on the boat, so the echinus is often eaten raw after being caught. The meat has a light yellow hue and a creamy taste. You can also eat it with a bit of mustard. Thanh, on the hand, likes to squeeze a bit of lime on top, add a pinch of salt.
Other seafood like oysters and scallops, brought by the fishermen, are steamed on the boat.
"Fishing is also a favorite activity for many tourists because not everyone knows how to dive," Thanh said. The bait is usually fresh squid. The caught fish is steamed on the boat.
To get to the island, visitors can depart from the pier in Ha Tien Town. The first boat leaves early morning.
Accommodation on the island is still basic, but you can still find a place to stay starting at VND150,000 ($6.5) a night for two people. Apart from diving and fishing, you can also explore life on the island by renting motorbikes.