Diving for sea urchins on Pirate Island

Hai Tac in the Ha Tien Archipelago is not as well known as Phu Quoc or Cat Ba islands but it is increasingly a tourism attraction as the island boasts pristine landscapes.

The archipelago is located in Tien Hai Commune, Ha Tien District of southern Kien Giang Province. From the pier in Ha Tien Town, it takes over an hour to reach Hai Tac Island. A high-speed boat ticket costs VND100,000 ($4.3) one way.