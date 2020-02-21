Dawn at Hang Rai, a pristine hideaway on central Vietnam coast

|
Hang Rai is part of Vinh Hy, one of the most beautiful bays in Vietnam and only about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from coastal Phan Rang Town in Ninh Thuan Province and accessible by car and motorbike.
For many seasoned travelers and photographers, dawn is the best time to visit the area.
Hang Rai is a combination of ancient rock formations, stacked atop each other to create countless small caves. For the ultimate experience, many adventure enthusiasts choose to camp here overnight. Hang Rai at dawn or dusk can offer one of the most unique experiences.
The shoreline is ideal for wedding shoots, with waves cascading off rocks and creating dangerous undertows.
The region is home to a spectrum of otters (rai), giving it the name "Hang Rai", or otter cave.
Hang Rai features the largest ancient coral reef in Vietnam, only two to four meters deep, and easily reached by divers.
This natural heart-shaped stone is a popular check-in point for many youngsters.
Sandwiched between world-acclaimed Nha Trang and rising star Mui Ne in Binh Thuan Province, Ninh Thuan is taking advantage of its location, scorching temperatures and naturally bestowed beauty.
Photos by Pham Tuan Anh, Dang Thanh Tung, Nguyen Anh Tuan