Da Lat, the town of flowers, is tickled pink

By Huynh Phuong   January 8, 2020 | 06:06 pm GMT+7

Residents and visitors in the resort town of Da Lat and its environs are enjoying a pink renaissance as many peach trees shed their leaves and bloom in profusion.

Visitors flock to Dong Da Street to check out peach trees in full bloom

A peach tree leans across from an incline on Dong Da Street in Da Lat, charming everyone who passes by. 

Seasonal flowering trees re-entrench Da Lat's renown as the town of flowers. They add to the romance of a perennially cool climate that attracts honeymooners from across the country and abroad.
In addition to growing in front of their houses facing the streets, many locals plant peach trees in the corner, around the sidewalks or the fence of the villas to add more charms to Da Lat.

The peach trees do not just stand on the sides of streets and roads, many locals plant them within their homes and even as fences. Rough estimates put the number of peach trees in Da Lat at 80,000.
Grove of Peach blossoms cast dreamy pink spell to Da Lat - 1

On an outdoor staircase landing, a woman enjoys a close up view of a peach tree in bloom in the yard of the Phan Chu Trinh High School.
Tran Quang Anh, a local resident, said that the cherry blossoms are blooming tomorrow, pink appears on Hung Vuong, Dong Da, Ho Tung Mau, Tran Hung Dao, Tran Quang Dieu, Tran Quy Cap, Le Dai Hanh or Dinh Tien Hoang.

Peach blossoms can be seen on many streets during spring time, including Hung Vuong, Dong Da, Ho Tung Mau, Tran Hung Dao, Tran Quang Dieu, Tran Quy Cap, Le Dai Hanh or Dinh Tien Hoang.

The weather this year is colder than previous years, so the flowers have bloomed earlier and are more vibrant than last year.
A close up shot of peach blossoms.
If Da Lat is too crowded with travelers, tourists can visit higher terrain such as Da Chais and Da Nhim communes of Lac Duong District to witness a more rug and raw beauty.

Away from Da Lat Town, on higher terrain like the Da Chais and Da Nhim communes in Lac Duong District, the peach blossoms can be enjoyed in a more rustic setting.
A tourist pose next to two peach trees for picture.

A tourist poses for photos next to peach trees.
Peach tree blooms near a wooden house of the Cil ethnic minority people in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

A peach tree glows a golden pink in the sunlight in the courtyard of a wooden house built by the Cil ethnic minority community in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

Locals say the peach trees bloom for only about two weeks before they start dropping their petals and producing leaves. They advise interested visitors to come and take pictures before they lose the opportunity and wait another year.

Photos by Tran Quang Anh

