Crowds flood Saigon's major wholesale market amid social distancing order

|
Located on Highway 1 to the eastern gateway of Ho Chi Minh City, this is one of the three biggest wholesale markets in the city where people trade and transport goods from southern and south-central provinces or from the Central Highlands, making it busy from morning to night.
|
At 9 p.m. Tuesday, porters carry loads of vegetables and fruits from trucks parking outside to their stall in the market. Most people wear masks but completely ignore the two-meter distance between two persons that the 15-day social distancing campaign ordered by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc calls for.
|
In late night, the entrance to the market was flooded with huge crowds.
|
"We do not have the habit of wearing face masks as carrying heavy loads requires a lot of energy. Wearing masks makes us difficult to breathe. Since the Covid-19 pandemic gets more intense, we have to use them to ensure safety," said Thanh Tuan, a local porter.
|
At 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, containers carrying agricultural products and foodstuffs from neighboring provinces begin pouring into the market, which is also the peak time when porters have to work non-stop.
|
A man in mask carries foam boxes to the container area to transfer the fruits to his stall.
|
"I have been selling fruits at the market for more than five years, and have not seen a difficult year like this. I do not dare to take much goods because of low demand from traditional markets. I hope the disease will end soon to make everything get back to normal," Loan said.
|
Two porters take a short break before continuing his transporting job. While many people go to bed at this time, they are still working non-stop inside the market. Night sleeping is a luxury for these porters.
|
An electronic board at the market gate informs: "Entry is not allowed without wearing a face mask."
|
The market becomes bustling at 6 a.m. when small traders come to buy fruits and vegetables for reselling at traditional markets.