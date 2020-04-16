Crowds flood Saigon's major wholesale market amid social distancing order

Located on Highway 1 to the eastern gateway of Ho Chi Minh City, this is one of the three biggest wholesale markets in the city where people trade and transport goods from southern and south-central provinces or from the Central Highlands, making it busy from morning to night.



Covering on an area of 20 hectares, the Thu Duc Market's most bustling time is from 9 p.m. until the next morning, with the big volume of vegetables and fruits flocking to the market before being distributed to traders at traditional markets or supermarkets.