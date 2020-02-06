Coronavirus: usually crowded Saigon tourist hotpots wear deserted look

At a clothing shop, Anh Mai (right), the owner, said that from January 28 till now, the number of customers had dropped by 50 percent. The decrease started even before the Lunar New Year holiday. "Back then, there were still Indian customers, but no longer. Not only Chinese customers, but Korean and Japanese ones are nowhere to be seen, she exclaimed.

The Vietnamese government declared the novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak an epidemic last Saturday. As of Thursday afternoon Vietnam had 10 confirmed cases of nCoV infection. Three have been discharged from hospitals.

The global death toll was 565 out of the number of confirmed cases of over 28,200, mostly in mainland China. 1,170 people have recovered.