Central Vietnam market presents seafood treasures

By Ngoc Thanh   December 15, 2019 | 07:19 pm GMT+7

The Nai market in Ninh Thuan bustles in the afternoon as customers from near and far come to buy freshly caught seafood at reasonable prices.

This is the most famous seafood market in Ninh Thuan Province and is at its busiest in the afternoon, when boats with baskets of fresh seafood return from the sea.
The market sells a variety of seafood, from mackerel scad and red snapper to shrimp and crab. Seafood sold here are both farm raised and caught at sea.
Most sellers in the market are families of fishermen and traders in the area. When shopping at the Nai market, customers do not have to bargain because merchants are invariably friendly and honest.
Depending on the variety, people can purchase lobster for a price of VND200,000-900,000 ($8.6-39) per kilo. Wild caught lobster costs the most, with a starting price of VND700,000 ($30) per kilo.

Ninh Thuan is known for its lobsters, especially near Vinh Hy Island.
Different kinds of scombridae fishes, including tuna and mackerel

The market also carries different kinds of scombridae fishes, including tuna and mackerel. The heaviest ones weigh just 5-6 kg since they were caught near the shore.  

Tuna and mackerel fish are the main ingredients for the many noodle soups that Ninh Thuan Province is known for.
Some types of seafood in the market are not sold by weight, but by baskets.
Shoppers can also find different kinds of dried or semi-processed seafood at this market.  

One popular dried seafood that many people seek at the Nai market is muc com kho (dried squid), which costs VND250,000 ($11) per kg.
In the evening, when the market gradually closes down, some seafood farmers with their vehicles come to the market to buy the smaller shrimps and crabs as crumbs to feed lobsters.

