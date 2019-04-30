Burmese ruby, Indian craftsmen make for magnificent Buddha

Chua Ngoc (Jade Pagoda) is located on top of a 468-meter-high mountain in the Tam Chuc Pagoda complex in Ha Nam Province, 65km south of Hanoi.

The pagoda is 13 meters tall and is considered a masterpiece of stone architecture in Vietnam.

The Venerable Thich Minh Quang of Tam Chuc Pagoda complex said: "It is made entirely of red granite and weighs more than 2,000 tons. It was designed and built by 200 famous Indian artisans and took over a year to finish. What's fascinating is that they didn't use cement or glue for the joints but a type of stone."

To get to Jade Pagoda, visitors must climb 299 steps.

Inside the pagoda solemnly stands a ruby statue of the Amitabha Buddha weighing 4,000 kg.

All the ruby used to make the statue was imported from Myanmar.

The statue looms over a majestic landscape where six mountains lie by a grand lake.

Jade Pagoda is part of the Tam Chuc Pagoda complex which was built during the reign of the Dinh Dynasty (968-980).

The complex has an area of about 5,100 hectares, with nearly 1,000 hectares of lakes and 3,000 hectares of mountains and natural forests. It nestles in the heart of valleys, mountain ranges and the Tam Chuc lake.

It is where the Great Buddha's Birthday celebration, Vesak 2019, will take place from May 12 to 14.