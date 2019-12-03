Bells toll as Hanoi, Nha Trang named top honeymoon destinations

Vietnam’s capital ranked second while Nha Trang in central Khanh Hoa Province rounded off the top 10 list, released by the newspaper on Tuesday.

The Travel describes Hanoi as a "great place for a romantic trip, experiencing Vietnamese culture, learning about local history, and savoring delicious food."

The "thousands of years old" city boasts significant historical and cultural values that provide "everything a happy couple on honeymoon could ask for, from ancient temples to museums and shopping centers," it wrote.

St. Joseph's Cathedral in downtown Hanoi. Photo by Shutterstock/Anh Thuy.

Nha Trang is described as an ideal destination for newlyweds with "enthralling beaches, ancient temples, and remnants of the ancient Champa Kingdom."

Known for its long stretches of beautiful beaches and scuba diving, the town has been attracting large numbers of foreign tourists, especially Chinese and Russians in recent years.

Nha Trang Bay is widely considered among the world's most beautiful bays. Photo by Shutterstock/An Thoai.

El Nido on Palawan Island in the Philippines topped the list. The top 10 also features Thailand’s Chiang Mai, Indonesia’s Bali, Singapore, Japan’s Kyoto, Luang Prabang in Laos.

Hanoi made Time magazine’s list of ‘best destinations for every type of traveler’ in December last year.

The city, which hosted the historic second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February, received 6 million foreign tourists in the first 11 months of this year, up 12 percent year-on-year.

Coastal Nha Trang in April ranked third among the top five Southeast Asian beach destinations favored by Chinese tourists in 2018, according to a report by China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism. China is Vietnam's top tourism feeder market.