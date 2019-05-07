VnExpress International
Avoid travel to India, Vietnam advises citizens

By Nguyen Quy   May 7, 2019 | 02:05 pm GMT+7
Taj Mahal, a UNESCO heritage site and one of the world’s seven wonders, is a popular tourist attraction in India. Photo by Shutterstock/Jimmy Tran

Bomb threats have prompted Vietnamese tourism officials to warn citizens against traveling to India.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has warned travel agencies and tour operators to reconsider organizing tours to India after a Pakistan-based terrorist organization called ‘Jaish-e-Mohammed’ threatened to attack the country with bombs at railway stations in the states of Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh from now until May 13.

Indian forces have stepped up patrols and other security checks at these places to ensure safety of local residents and foreign tourists.

However, Vietnam’s tourism officials advised citizens to cancel planned tours to India due to safety reasons. They also urged Vietnamese nationals who are in India now to avoid crowded places and closely follow updates by local authorities to stay safe.

India, home to the Taj Mahal, a UNESCO heritage site and one of the world’s seven wonders, is also home to famous Buddhist temples, including the place where the Buddha became enlightened, making it a favorite destination for many Vietnamese, especially for spiritual, cultural and healthcare tours.

Earlier, VNAT had warned travel agencies and tour operators to reconsider taking tourists to Sri Lanka and Algeria in the coming time for safety reasons in the context of political crises and terrorist attacks in those countries.

Vietnam is entering its peak holiday season and many holiday-goers are planning overseas trips.

According to Mastercard, the country has the second fastest growing outbound market in the Asia Pacific region after Myanmar, with a projected annual growth of 9.5 percent between 2016 and 2021.

Mastercard has forecast that 7.5 million Vietnamese travelers will travel outside the country in 2021.

