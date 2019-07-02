VnExpress International
An Giang mountaintop lakes glitter different shades of envy

By Phong Vinh, Van Thai   July 2, 2019 | 03:11 pm GMT+7

The emerald green of the Ta Pa lakes atop the eponymous mountain makes this place an outstanding travel destination in the Mekong Delta.

From the top of the Ta Pa Mountain, one of An Giang Province's seven peaks which locals refer to as That Son offers visitors a panoramic view of the lake and paddy fields stretching into the distance. The mountain is located a few kilometers from the province’s Tri Ton District.

There are two lakes on top of the mountain. One lake has a darker green due to its depth, while the smaller, shallower is a lighter green mirror that reflects the rocky green landscape that surrounds it

The banks of the two lakes are great picnic and camping sites. Many travelers carry tents and food to camp overnight by the lakes. Authorities request them not to litter and clean up afterwards to retain the site’s pristine beauty.

A Theravada Buddhist temple rises serenely from the thick foliage of surrounding trees.

Another spectacular view from the mountain, featuring yellow and green rice fields dotted by shady trees.

Travelers will be able to witness the rice fields of Tri Ton District nestled under the palmyra palm trees, a typical tree of the region.

An Giang mountaintop lakes glitter different shades of envy

Photos by Phong Vinh, Van Thai, Viet Duong, Hachi8

Video by Huy Nguyen

