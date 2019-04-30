VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

A weapons vault vaults into a café in Saigon

By Quynh Tran   April 30, 2019 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

A café takes visitors down a unique memory lane as a living museum to the Vietnam War.

Hầm chứa vũ khí của biệt động trong quán cà phê ở Sài Gòn

In Saigon's District 3, the café at 287/72 Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street, opened over a year ago, used to be a weapons vault supervised by Tran Van Lai.

Lai’s son Tran Vu Binh, who runs the café now, said it is decorated with memorabilia of soldiers in the Vietnam War, the country's war against American invaders which ended in 1975.

"I was researching materials to rebuild this house in its original form and collecting artifacts to make this a historical café for people to visit. This idea was born out of my affection and respect for the soldiers," he said.

Hầm chứa vũ khí của biệt động trong quán cà phê ở Sài Gòn

The three levels building still has its original brick floor and tiled roof. The house’s specialty is a tunnel system that opened to visitors in 2018.

Hầm chứa vũ khí của biệt động trong quán cà phê ở Sài Gòn

In the 1960s, under the guise of repairing the house's bathroom drain, Lai asked his trusted workers to build this vault to store weapons transported from the suburbs.

In order to avoid detection, the dug-up soil was put into cartons and taken out in a car. It took almost a year for the basement to be completed.

Hầm chứa vũ khí của biệt động trong quán cà phê ở Sài Gòn

About over 10 meters long and 2.5 meters high, the tunnel is plastered with thick waterproof cement. The tunnel has four round frames connected to the drainage pipe, which was of the perfect size that a person could use to escape.

From 1966 to 1968, nearly two tons of weapons and ammunition including guns, explosives, detonators, shotguns, grenades and bullets were transferred here.

Iron boxes and wooden barrels for weapons are also put on display.

A weapons vault vaults into a café in Saigon - 4

The underground tunnel also has a secret passage leading to the second floor of the house.

A weapons vault vaults into a café in Saigon - 5

From the narrow walkway in the underground tunnel, residents could climb the ladder to reach upper floor.

A weapons vault vaults into a café in Saigon - 6

The tunnel’s entrance is placed under a bathroom sink. From here, people in the house could escape through the balcony and roof.

A weapons vault vaults into a café in Saigon - 7

Many objects used to make the tunnel are displayed at the café.

A weapons vault vaults into a café in Saigon - 8

The Citroen Car from the French colonial period belongs to Lai. It was used to transport weapons to the tunnel.

During the Lunar New Year of 1968, in the famous Tet Offensive, soldiers used the same vehicle to carry weapons and explosives from this place for an attack on the headquarters of the US puppet regime, today the Independence Palace.

A weapons vault vaults into a café in Saigon - 9

A diary in a glass case is turned to the historic date - April 30, 1975 – now celebrated as Reunification Day.

A weapons vault vaults into a café in Saigon - 10

The coffee shop also showcases items used by Saigon residents many decades ago, evoking nostalgia for a bygone era.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Saigon District 3 coffee shop weapon vault
 
Read more
Government urged to remove visa bottlenecks

Government urged to remove visa bottlenecks

Da Nang coast toasts first hot air balloon show

Da Nang coast toasts first hot air balloon show

Citizens throng Independence Palace on National Reunification Day

Citizens throng Independence Palace on National Reunification Day

Burmese ruby, Indian craftsmen make for magnificent Buddha

Burmese ruby, Indian craftsmen make for magnificent Buddha

5 cafés with Hoi An views from above

5 cafés with Hoi An views from above

Central Highlands church has communal look

Central Highlands church has communal look

Thailand tops growth in tourist arrivals to Vietnam

Thailand tops growth in tourist arrivals to Vietnam

 
go to top