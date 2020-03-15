VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

35-meter-tall waterfall, a hidden charm in Quang Tri

By Hoang Tao   March 15, 2020 | 07:30 am GMT+7

Trang Ta Puong Waterfall in Quang Tri Province, central Vietnam exudes an unspoilt beauty unknown to most.

Trang Ta Puong Waterfall is located in Trang Ta Puong Village, Huong Hoa District, 120 km from Dong Ha Town of Quang Tri Province. It lies west of the mighty Truong Son mountain range.From Quang Tris center, visitors can head west on Highway 9 for 60 km then turn onto Ho Chi Minh Road and head west for another 60 km, finishing with a 20-minute-trek through the jungle to the waterfall. According to British Caving Association, the first waterfall is estimated to measure around 30-35 meters in height.

The waterfall is located in Trang Ta Puong Village, Huong Hoa District, 120 km from Dong Ha Town of Quang Tri Province. It lies west of the mighty Truong Son mountain range.

From Quang Tri's center, visitors can head west on Highway 9 for 60 km then turn onto Ho Chi Minh Road and head west for another 60 km, finishing with a 20-minute-trek through the jungle to the waterfall. According to British Caving Association, the first waterfall measures around 30-35 meters in height.
The waterfall has a consistent, bountiful flow of water throughout the year. Located in a primary forest, it presents great potential for adventure tourism.

The waterfall has a consistent, bountiful flow of water throughout the year. Located in a primary forest, it presents great potential for adventure tourism.
A short 20-minute-walk further downstream leads you to another breathtaking waterfall. Though lower at 10 meters, the second waterfall is wider than the first. From afar, its cascading waters resemble the luscious hair of ethnic The Bru, residing in Vietnam, Thailand, and Laos.

A 20-minute walk further downstream leads you to another waterfall. Though lower at 10 meters, the second waterfall is wider than the first.

From afar, as locals describe, its cascading waters resemble the luscious hair of ethnic The Bru girls.
The waterfall’s summit offers a gorgeous spectacle with its rocky brown crest protruding through soft, white cascades.

The waterfall’s summit offers a gorgeous spectacle with its rocky brown crest protruding through soft, white cascades.
Streams collect at the base of the waterfall, creating a large plunge basin ideal for a refreshing dip.

Streams collect at the base of the waterfall, creating a large plunge basin ideal for a refreshing dip.
A few travelers find their way here to explore independently on a daily basis. Aside from its waterfalls, the area also boasts two caves, one dry and the other wet.

A few travelers find their way here to explore independently on a daily basis. Aside from its waterfalls, the area also boasts two caves, one dry and the other wet.

Quang Tri Province's administration is seeking investors to develop tourism projects in this area.
Thác nước như tóc mây ở tây Trường Sơn
 
 

35-meter-tall waterfall, a hidden charm in Quang Tri

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam central Vietnam tourism waterfall Truong Son
 
Read more
Central Vietnam port refuses foreign cruise ships as coronavirus drops anchor

Central Vietnam port refuses foreign cruise ships as coronavirus drops anchor

Saigon authorities refuse permission for cruise ship to dock on coronavirus fears

Saigon authorities refuse permission for cruise ship to dock on coronavirus fears

Popular destinations bar tourists in anti-coronavirus drive

Popular destinations bar tourists in anti-coronavirus drive

Vietnam-Czech direct flight delayed as Covid-19 spreads its wings

Vietnam-Czech direct flight delayed as Covid-19 spreads its wings

Forest peach casts northern Vietnam mountain in pink

Forest peach casts northern Vietnam mountain in pink

Da Nang golf course closes after two players test positive for Covid-19

Da Nang golf course closes after two players test positive for Covid-19

Vietnamese islands refuse tourists over coronavirus fears

Vietnamese islands refuse tourists over coronavirus fears

Mekong Delta, southern islands are new domestic tourism hotspots

Mekong Delta, southern islands are new domestic tourism hotspots

 
go to top