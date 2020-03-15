35-meter-tall waterfall, a hidden charm in Quang Tri

|
The waterfall is located in Trang Ta Puong Village, Huong Hoa District, 120 km from Dong Ha Town of Quang Tri Province. It lies west of the mighty Truong Son mountain range.
From Quang Tri's center, visitors can head west on Highway 9 for 60 km then turn onto Ho Chi Minh Road and head west for another 60 km, finishing with a 20-minute-trek through the jungle to the waterfall. According to British Caving Association, the first waterfall measures around 30-35 meters in height.
The waterfall has a consistent, bountiful flow of water throughout the year. Located in a primary forest, it presents great potential for adventure tourism.
A 20-minute walk further downstream leads you to another waterfall. Though lower at 10 meters, the second waterfall is wider than the first.
From afar, as locals describe, its cascading waters resemble the luscious hair of ethnic The Bru girls.
The waterfall’s summit offers a gorgeous spectacle with its rocky brown crest protruding through soft, white cascades.
Streams collect at the base of the waterfall, creating a large plunge basin ideal for a refreshing dip.
A few travelers find their way here to explore independently on a daily basis. Aside from its waterfalls, the area also boasts two caves, one dry and the other wet.
Quang Tri Province's administration is seeking investors to develop tourism projects in this area.