35-meter-tall waterfall, a hidden charm in Quang Tri

The waterfall is located in Trang Ta Puong Village, Huong Hoa District, 120 km from Dong Ha Town of Quang Tri Province. It lies west of the mighty Truong Son mountain range.

From Quang Tri's center, visitors can head west on Highway 9 for 60 km then turn onto Ho Chi Minh Road and head west for another 60 km, finishing with a 20-minute-trek through the jungle to the waterfall. According to British Caving Association, the first waterfall measures around 30-35 meters in height.