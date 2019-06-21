Lotus season attracts selfie bees

Photo by Le Xuan Bach.

Xuan Dinh, Hanoi

The three-hectare lotus pond in Xuan Dinh Ward, Bac Tu Liem District, is situated deep inside 408 Alley, so the area is free from noise and traffic pollution. The lotuses here are known to be the earliest to bloom among all the famous lotus swamps in Hanoi.

Photo by Le Xuan Bach.

Boats and costumes are available for rent for those desiring to be photographed amidst the blooms. The admission fee is VND40,000 ($1.7).

Photo by Hong Linh.

An Phu, Hanoi

Dubbed a "fairyland," the pond in Hanoi's My Duc District attracts hundreds of visitors every weekend. In summer, the fragrance of the lotuses pervade the lagoon.

Photo by Hong Linh.

Lotuses in An Phu blossom at the end of May and flourish until the end of August. The ideal times for a photo session here are morning and mid-afternoon.

Photo by Kieu Duong.

West Lake, Hanoi

The West Lake lotus pond in Tay Ho District attracts Hanoi youth. An entrance ticket to this pond costs VND50,000 ($2) per person.

Photo by Quynh Tran.

Tam Da, HCMC

The Tam Da pond is owned by a family who has cultivated it for a few years. The 3-hectare pond is situated in District 9, on the banks of Tac River, downstream of Dong Nai River, about 20 km from downtown Saigon.

Photo by Quynh Tran.

The owners of the lotus pond have built several settings in the middle of the lake to attract visitors to take photos. They also offer traditional Southern attire and Vietnamese national traditional dress. The entrance fee is VND30,000 ($1.3).

Hoang Bay Mau Forest, HCMC

Unlike other ponds, this lagoon offers a proper break from urban life, also about 20 km from the city center. It’s part of a tourism area, so the lotus landscape is a great addition to a weekend getaway.

Photo by Sach Nguyen.

Nghe An lotus

Lotus ponds in Nghe An Province, central Vietnam, paint a lush picture in pink.

Photo by Sach Nguyen.

The flowers bloom at five or six in the morning every day, filling the entire area with their fragrance. Many of the ponds can be found in Nam Tan Ward, 20 km from Vinh, the capital of Nghe An.

The lotus is considered Vietnam's national flower and represents purity and dignity.