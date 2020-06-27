Ha Long Bay cruises regain bustle

Ha Long Bay is one of Vietnam's most prominent tourist destinations.

BestPrice Travel said Ha Long Bay cruises have been nearly fully booked, especially during weekends in June and even July.

"During the high season for domestic tourism which lasts until the end of August, visitors should book at least 3-4 weeks in advance for a weekend cruise. Booking an overnight cruise is easier from Monday to Thursday," said an officer of the travel agency.

Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO natural heritage site in the northern province of Quang Ninh, features thousands of limestone karsts formed over 500 million years and 2,000 islets that come in all shapes and sizes.

Domestic tourism has almost returned to normal as the country has gone over two months without community transmission of the novel coronavirus.

BestPrice Travel said for those who prefer cooler weather, the best period to enjoy Ha Long Bay is between October and April.

"If you want to cruise in Ha Long Bay in winter or spring, you probably can get a cabin up to a week before your trip. During Christmas, New Year or Easter, it is best to book one or two months in advance, and for any bookings at that time you have to pay a service surcharge or compulsorily buy a dinner," the travel agency noted in a release.

As advised by BestPrice Travel, these following are some of the most popular overnight cruises.

Mon Cheri Cruise

Mon Cheri Cruise is one of the most popular five-star cruises in Ha Long Bay with high-end services and luxury facilities. It offers large cabins and reasonable prices of about $170 per person. If you have special dietary requirements, Mon Cheri Cruise is the only one that can serve you vegetarian or Halal food.

Ha Long Bay view from a Mon Cheri Cruise cabin.

Stellar of the Seas Cruise

Launched in 2018, Stellar of the Seas Cruise has quickly become one of the most popular cruises in Ha Long Bay, offering a luxury yacht design that brings a feeling of cruising to guests at first sight.

Stellar of the Seas Cruise attracts tourists with its elegant modern design, special itinerary for cruising from Ha Long Bay to Lan Ha Bay and, especially, the range of services on the deck with fine dining, a panoramic bar, wine cellar, pool, golf club, gym, spa, etc.

Stellar of the Seas Cruise is the first cruise with yacht style in Ha Long Bay.

Peony Cruise

Peony Cruise is one of the most popular four-star cruises in Ha Long Bay with a large number of cabins, luxury facilities and professional service. If you want to have a luxurious five-star cruise experience for the price of a four-star cruise, Peony is your best choice for a Ha Long Bay tour.

Peony Cruise’s luxury cabin

Sena Cruise

Launched in 2019 Sena Cruise is still a new name for both Vietnamese and foreign tourists. A fusion between modern and classic and western and eastern styles, Sena Cruise is worth a try when you come to Ha Long Bay.

Special fusion design of Sena Cruise.

Swan Cruise

The cruise takes you to one of the most beautiful sightseeing places in Ha Long Bay for you to enjoy kayaking and swimming and discover caves. It is one of the cruises with the largest number of reviews of the hundreds of luxury cruises in Ha Long Bay for its accommodation, food, staff, and knowledgeable tour guides.

Classical wooden Swan Cruise.

You can book a cruise in Ha Long Bay here.