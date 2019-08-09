Five Da Lat stalls serve Vietnamese ‘pizza’ for less than two bucks

Banh trang nuong is rice paper grilled over charcoal with toppings like egg, dried beef, mayonnaise and shallots. It is said to have been created in the Central Highlands town of Da Lat. Its looks and character have given it the nickname "Vietnamese pizza."

'Cursing lady' stall

A banh trang nuong served at the ‘Cursing lady stall,’ 61 Nguyen Van Troi Street, Da Lat.

The stall has earned its nickname courtesy of a short-tempered owner who frequently berates her staff. The stall only has one coal oven where the cook sits and makes dozens of the Da Lat ‘pizzas’ non-stop from the moment it’s open to when it closes. Patrons come here knowing they have to wait for their turn.

There are many toppings to choose from, including cheese, sausage and eggs. A "pizza" here costs VND25,000 ($1).

Da Lat Market steps

A vendor selling banh trang nuong on stairs that lead to Da Lat Market.

The heart of Da Lat commerce – the eponymous market that sells many of the town’s and region’s specialties, also has a lot of food vendors selling many dishes and snacks, including the banh trang nuong.

Here, one lady sells the snack on stairs that lead to the market. Several other stalls also serve the snack, which can be eaten on the spot or packed to take away. A serving will cost VND20,000 ($0.86) upwards, depending on the stall.

Five Da Lat stalls serve Vietnamese ‘pizza’ for less than two bucks Da Lat ‘Pizza’ - thinnest, grilled crust, flossy topping

Aunti Dinh stall

Co (Aunt) Dinh stall is at 26 Hoang Dieu Street.

Co Dinh (Aunt Dinh) stall is one of the most popular banh trang nuong stalls in Da Lat. There are around 10 people standing ready by the grill to take orders that come in constantly from early afternoon until night.

Cheese with eggs and cheese with chicken and beef are some of the favorite toppings here. A serving costs VND20,000 ($0.86). The Co Dinh stall also serves cheese yogurt as dessert.

Mrs Mai’s stall

Mrs Mai store, at 1/11 Nha Chung Street, serves the dish with a twist.

What makes Mrs Mai’s stall stand out is the addition of mango slices to the banh trang nuong. The dish is also more expensive than its competitors, selling a serving at VND28,000 ($1.2). The topping optings are similar to other stalls.

Minh Chau stall

The Minh Chau stall at 34 Bui Thi Xuan Street, Da Lat.

One of the earliest banh trang nuong sellers in Da Lat, this stall opens from early afternoon until late at night. The dish is very crispy and evenly grilled and its topping does not fall off with every bite. It has all the usual topping options and charges VND25,000 ($1) for a serving.