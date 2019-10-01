A gift from nature: Yen Bai's green rice flakes

After removing the imperfect grains, the rice is roasted in a large pan over a steady fire for about 30 minutes until the seeds crack and give off an aroma.

According to the Thai, this is an important stage to determine the deliciousness of the green rice flakes: too high and the fire would harden the grain, and too low and it would cause the dish to lose its stickiness.

The harvested rice must be processed the same day.