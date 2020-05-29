A boutique way to enjoy Vietnam’s pearl of an island

Then there are things that the island, also known as the "pearl island", does not have, at least not yet. It is not over-developed and it is not overrun with tourists. It continues to offer a peaceful, enjoyable space.

While there are many unique aspects to the island’s beauty, the common island feature of seafood delights adds to its allure, and it is no surprise that it has been ranked seventh on TripAdvisor’s travelers choice of emerging destinations of 2020.

Located off the southwestern tip of Vietnam, Phu Quoc in Kien Giang Province carries that off-the-beaten-path feel that you are craving this beach season.

An aerial view of the Salinda Resort on Phu Quoc Island.

Fresh, fresh air

If you are tired of wearing masks to protect yourself from the polluted air of the urban life, then you are in for a mega treat on Phu Quoc Island, which has an AQI (Air Quality Index) of below 50, hence one of the cleanest air types in the country.

And one place where you can enjoy the best that the island has to offer is the Salinda Resort, a luxury boutique hotel that has more than 70 percent of its land area lush and green with around 100 types of trees and flowers. You can’t go wrong with that oxygen boost you get during morning walks in such sylvan surroundings, not to mention boosting your valuable Vitamin D intake while chilling on the beach with the fresh sea breeze, losing yourself in the sublime beauty of the sunset.

Bai Sao, one of the most beautiful beaches on Phu Quoc Island.

Smaller, better

The Salinda Resort is smaller in size compared to the bigger establishments on Phu Quoc, but that is an advantage for discerning guests who can enjoy great hospitality in a highly aesthetic setting.

Its multilevel landscape, hanging villa gardens, astonishing wall arts and uniquely designed hidden corners facilitate your need to find your own place under the sun. The smaller size also enables the resort team to pay personal attention to guests’ preferences and ensure that every guest that walks in is greeted with exemplary care. This makes the resort an ideal place for celebrating a special moment of your life or revel in a truly unique island adventure.

In short, Salinda Resort was created for travelers who prize high quality, individualized experiences.

Guests can enjoy very special moments at the Salinda boutique resort.

Green features

The resort is strong evidence that low-impact travel and luxury can coexist. Salinda's architecture and the team's daily practices reflect a commitment to Purple by Salinda Sustainability Initiative that aims to give nature a well deserved break, too.

Its incorporation of Accoya wood (the most sustainable wood in the world), thermo-regulating volcanic stones and LED lighting have fetched Salinda Resort the Environment Management Certificate ISO 14001:2015. The resort is also an official partner of the WWF-Vietnam initiative for Plastic Reducing Management on Phu Quoc Island.

Apart from replacing plastic room keys with wood, straws with natural alternatives, shampoo containers with ceramic and introducing bamboo toothbrushes, Salinda distributes a CM Seed Pen with a seed in the lid that a guest can plant and nurture into his or her own hummingbird tree. Its green approach also earned the resort inclusion in the Forbes’s list of the World’s Best Eco-Friendly Hotels.

Over 70 percent of the Salinda boutique resort’s area is covered with lush greenery.

Restoring that sense of well being

A hectic urban, professional life often leaves one jaded and spent. In such a context, the resort offers exactly what the doctor ordered: an immersion in nature, a healthy, wholesome diet, and a therapeutic aromatherapy session. There’s more. You can start your day by waking up your body in the Mango Garden with hatha-style flows under the guidance of a yoga master from India. There’s also the Salinda Spa, the only on the island with certified practitioners from Thailand to give you a Traditional Thai Massage, which has recently been added to the UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list.

The health focus extends to the resort’s special pool filtration technology that purifies water by substituting traditional industrial chlorine with ionized chlorine extracted from natural salts, giving you a healthy, comfortable and eco-friendly swimming experience. The palms in between the infinity pool and the beaming ocean form a filter which naturally removes salt from the air, making the sea breeze that passes through the resort fresh and clean.

The Guru Thai Spa offers traditional massages and other therapeutic experiences.

Adding to all its attractions are the stunning views of the sunset that you can get from this luxury boutique resort’s 121 luxurious rooms, suites and villas that blend into the island’s natural environment with a simple yet sophisticated elegance.

A luxury room in Salinda with a stunning sunset view.

For bookings from now until October 31, enjoy free airport transfers, sparkling breakfasts and one dinner for every two nights.

Website: https://salindaresort.com/

Email: Reservation@salindaresort.com