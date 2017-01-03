VnExpress International
Working on egg shells: Saigon teacher creates art the delicate way

By Quynh Tran   January 3, 2017 | 11:35 am GMT+7

Nguyen Thanh Tam could not afford fancy teaching props. So he got creative.

working-on-egg-shells-saigon-teacher-creates-art-ed

Nguyen Thanh Tam, a 66-year-old retired teacher, has worked on egg shells for the past 15 years, carving and painting various sorts of egg shells to create more than 700 pieces of art.
working-on-egg-shells-saigon-teacher-creates-art-ed-1

He retired from teaching English at a high school in 1990. Since then he has worked part time as a tutor. Other teachers use technology to keep their students engaged. But the old teacher has his own way: creating teaching props out of egg shells.
working-on-egg-shells-saigon-teacher-creates-art-ed-2

Tam works mostly chicken and duck eggs. He said chicken eggs are quite delicate, about 0.3-0.4 millimeter thin. “You need some dexterity and a lot of patience to be good at this,” said Tam.
working-on-egg-shells-saigon-teacher-creates-art-ed-3

He said it could take from a few hours to several weeks to complete an egg. This picture, for instance, shows two versions of Santa Claus made out of ostrich and quail eggs.
working-on-egg-shells-saigon-teacher-creates-art-ed-4

“It was a real challenge to make really complicated designs such as a dragon. It seemed an impossible task. But I managed to create one to mark the occasion when Hanoi turned 1,000 years old,” Tam said.
working-on-egg-shells-saigon-teacher-creates-art-ed-5

This Obama figurine is one of his favorites.
working-on-egg-shells-saigon-teacher-creates-art-ed-6

He is currently working on a mini collection of chickens to celebrate the upcoming Year of the Rooster.
working-on-egg-shells-saigon-teacher-creates-art-ed-7

A Dong Tao-breed chicken made out of ostrich egg shells.
working-on-egg-shells-saigon-teacher-creates-art-ed-8

He said first a hole is drilled to get the egg white and yolk out. Then the shells are cleaned with with boiling water.
working-on-egg-shells-saigon-teacher-creates-art-ed-9

“At first my wife was not happy, complaining that it was too time-consuming with no economic returns. But when she realized that I was so into it, she had no choice,” Tam said, laughing. “Now she even gives me a hand.”
working-on-egg-shells-saigon-teacher-creates-art-ed-10

After 15 years of hard work, Tam has a portfolio of more than 700 art eggs, currently holding the Vietnamese record.
working-on-egg-shells-saigon-teacher-creates-art-ed-11

He rarely sells them.

Tags: egg shell artifact artwork Ho Chi Minh City teacher
 
