VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Where Hanoi blossoms at night

By Ngoisao   October 23, 2016 | 01:47 pm GMT+7

Experience the chaos, color and charisma of the biggest wholesale market in the capital.

where-hanoi-blossoms-at-night

Quang An Flower Market, the biggest hub for flowers in Hanoi, lies on Nghi Tam Street near the West Lake, attracting both locals and curious foreign tourists.

Quang An Flower Market, known among locals as Quang Ba, the biggest hub for flowers in Hanoi, lies on Nghi Tam Street near West Lake.
Wholesale markets are often places for bulk buyers and resellers, but the flowers at Quang An Market attract even curious locals and foreign tourists.

Wholesale markets are often places for bulk buyers and resellers, but the flowers at Quang Ba Market attract even curious locals and foreign tourists.
The flowers at Quang Ba is said to be the best in the city, brought here from the famous flower growing areas around Hanoi such as Tay Tuu, Dong, Gia Lam, Phuc Yen.

The flowers at Quang Ba are said to be the best in the city, brought here from famous flower growing areas around Hanoi such as Tay Tuu, Dong, Gia Lam and Phuc Yen.
Flowers from as far as Sa Pa and Da Lat also find its place here. The market is at its peak around 3 - 4 a.m.

Flowers from as far as Sa Pa and Da Lat also find their way here. The market, which opens at midnight, is at its busiest at around 3-4 a.m.
Foreign orchids packaged in cardboard box and arriving in freezer can be found here.

Foreign orchids packaged in cardboard boxes arrive frozen.

where-hanoi-blossoms-at-night-6

Regulars to the market are the flower shops owners. On the 1st and 15th of every lunar month and days like Womens Day, Teachers Day, Valentine, the market receives both extra window shoppers and seasonal resellers.

On the 1st and 15th of every lunar month and days like Women’s Day, Teachers’ Day and of course Valentine's Day, the market is packed with extra window shoppers and seasonal resellers.
Merchants are always the early birds at the market to select flowers, which will be brought to sell lat at smaller markets all over Hanoi or to flower shops.

Merchants are the first to arrive at the market to select the best of the bunch, which are then sold at smaller markets all over Hanoi or to florists.
Normally, the market is only open in the early hours. The only exception is the last days of lunar year, where it stays open the whole days to deal with the flow of market goers, especially on 29th and 30th days of last lunar month.

Normally, the market is only open in the early hours. The only exception is the last days of the lunar year when it stays open the whole day to deal with the spike in demand.
These street vendors, both on bikes and foot, also load their containers and vehicles with flower in the early morning to set out to the streets of Hanoi.

These street vendors, both on bike and foot, load their containers and vehicles with flowers in the early morning to sell on the streets of Hanoi.

Photos by Ngoc Thanh

Related news:

A Khmer bazaar at the heart of Saigon

Saigon’s seafood kingdom by night

Tags: flower market Quang an Quang Ba West Lake
 
Read more
Hanoi shuts down West Lake dock

Hanoi shuts down West Lake dock

New York Times names Vietnam a place to travel in your 20s

New York Times names Vietnam a place to travel in your 20s

South Korea ‘blocks’ budget tours from Vietnam

South Korea ‘blocks’ budget tours from Vietnam

In Vietnam, Agent Orange victims struggle to survive as Monsanto thrives

In Vietnam, Agent Orange victims struggle to survive as Monsanto thrives

Phu Quoc feels growing pains as development booms

Phu Quoc feels growing pains as development booms

Meow. Hanoi to have Hello Kitty theme park

Meow. Hanoi to have Hello Kitty theme park

Vietnam's ancient town to light up main attractions with solar power

Vietnam's ancient town to light up main attractions with solar power

Teddy bear takes the trip of a lifetime

Teddy bear takes the trip of a lifetime

 
go to top