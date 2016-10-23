where-hanoi-blossoms-at-night

|
Quang An Flower Market, known among locals as Quang Ba, the biggest hub for flowers in Hanoi, lies on Nghi Tam Street near West Lake.
|
Wholesale markets are often places for bulk buyers and resellers, but the flowers at Quang Ba Market attract even curious locals and foreign tourists.
|
The flowers at Quang Ba are said to be the best in the city, brought here from famous flower growing areas around Hanoi such as Tay Tuu, Dong, Gia Lam and Phuc Yen.
|
Flowers from as far as Sa Pa and Da Lat also find their way here. The market, which opens at midnight, is at its busiest at around 3-4 a.m.
|
Foreign orchids packaged in cardboard boxes arrive frozen.
|
On the 1st and 15th of every lunar month and days like Women’s Day, Teachers’ Day and of course Valentine's Day, the market is packed with extra window shoppers and seasonal resellers.
|
Merchants are the first to arrive at the market to select the best of the bunch, which are then sold at smaller markets all over Hanoi or to florists.
|
Normally, the market is only open in the early hours. The only exception is the last days of the lunar year when it stays open the whole day to deal with the spike in demand.
|
These street vendors, both on bike and foot, load their containers and vehicles with flowers in the early morning to sell on the streets of Hanoi.
Photos by Ngoc Thanh
Related news:
> A Khmer bazaar at the heart of Saigon