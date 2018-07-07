VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

When Saigon blushes pink

By Quynh Tran   July 7, 2018 | 01:17 pm GMT+7

Summer is a time when lotuses are in bloom, charming people with their beauty and fragrance.

Saigons lotus kingdom blooms in summer

The large Tam Da lotus pond has been nurtured by Ly Mong Thanh and family for two years. The three-hectare pond sits on the riverside in District 9, 20 kilometers away from downtown Saigon.

Saigons lotus kingdom blooms in summer - 1

“At first, we just planned to grow and sell lotus flowers, but we started accepting visitors when many people started coming here to admire the flowers, take picture and even buy them. I grow a new batch of lotuses and extend the pond’s area every four months,” Thanh said.

Saigons lotus kingdom blooms in summer - 2

The owner has built a cottage, a foot bridge and set up a ladder for visitors to take pictures. The entrance fee is VND30,000 ($1.30) for one person.

Saigons lotus kingdom blooms in summer - 3

Lotuses starts blooming from June to September, and ponds become an ocean of green dotted with candy pink buds and blooms.

Saigons lotus kingdom blooms in summer - 4

Lotuses bloom at other times, too, but rarely. The water droplets on lotus leaves add to its beauty.

Saigons lotus kingdom blooms in summer - 5

Early morning, with dew drops still on the petals and leaves, is the time to see the lotuses at their best.

Saigons lotus kingdom blooms in summer - 6

The lotus pond welcomes many visitors each day, and weekends are crowded. Visitors can rent traditional Vietnamese costumes here for $2.16 to $3.03. Props like big vases and lotus bunches are also available.

Saigons lotus kingdom blooms in summer - 8

A single lotus is sold for about 21 cents.

Saigons lotus kingdom blooms in summer - 9

“I have traveled 40 kilometers here just to take pictures with the lotuses, because it’s hard to find a lotus pond this big elsewhere,” said Kieu Ai (pictured).

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam attractions lotus summer Saigon
 
Read more
Vietnam’s natural wonder gets closer with new airport

Vietnam’s natural wonder gets closer with new airport

British cave expert to apply Thai lessons in Vietnam

British cave expert to apply Thai lessons in Vietnam

Universal Studios Japan™ - a FIT wonderland

Universal Studios Japan™ - a FIT wonderland

In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

Let the Games begin: Netflix releases first Indian series

Let the Games begin: Netflix releases first Indian series

Hoi An rejects cable car project to preserve land, protect heritage image

Hoi An rejects cable car project to preserve land, protect heritage image

Saigon exhibition stirs debates for displaying real human organs

Saigon exhibition stirs debates for displaying real human organs

 
go to top