When Saigon blushes pink

The large Tam Da lotus pond has been nurtured by Ly Mong Thanh and family for two years. The three-hectare pond sits on the riverside in District 9, 20 kilometers away from downtown Saigon.

“At first, we just planned to grow and sell lotus flowers, but we started accepting visitors when many people started coming here to admire the flowers, take picture and even buy them. I grow a new batch of lotuses and extend the pond’s area every four months,” Thanh said.

The owner has built a cottage, a foot bridge and set up a ladder for visitors to take pictures. The entrance fee is VND30,000 ($1.30) for one person.

Lotuses starts blooming from June to September, and ponds become an ocean of green dotted with candy pink buds and blooms.

Lotuses bloom at other times, too, but rarely. The water droplets on lotus leaves add to its beauty.

Early morning, with dew drops still on the petals and leaves, is the time to see the lotuses at their best.

The lotus pond welcomes many visitors each day, and weekends are crowded. Visitors can rent traditional Vietnamese costumes here for $2.16 to $3.03. Props like big vases and lotus bunches are also available.

A single lotus is sold for about 21 cents.

“I have traveled 40 kilometers here just to take pictures with the lotuses, because it’s hard to find a lotus pond this big elsewhere,” said Kieu Ai (pictured).