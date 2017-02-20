When Adele and Sam Smith break into the cool world of Saigon typography

Saigon streets have always been a paradise of cool typographies.

Maxk Nguyen, a Ho Chi Minh City-based artist, saw a cool sign one day at a cheap sidewalk eatery selling various types of boiled eggs, including the embryo balut (which is not for the faint of heart).

“And I played a good 30 minutes with this cool font,” he said, noting that the vendor designed the original sign herself.

“If the lady had had a chance to learn Photoshop, she must have been a master in our typography world,” Nguyen said.

Check the results below to see what would happen when an artist gives a superstar treatment to the Saigon font. (Or giving superstars a Saigon street treatment?)

And the results are amazing!

Photos courtesy of Maxk Nguyen

Rhi Rhi looks sassy as always

Wonder what Big Bang’s G-Dragon would think of the new crown.

A new album cover for Pharrell?

Miley Cyrus and her famous pose

The queen of pop is royal.

Sam Smith seems a bit more moody than usual.

CL, a K-pop star, should seriously think about this design?

So far the series has been a hit on Facebook.

Fun fact: Nguyen said he did buy a lot of eggs from the lady.

