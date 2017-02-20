when-adele-and-sam-smith-break-into-the-cool-world-of-saigon-typography

Saigon streets have always been a paradise of cool typographies.
Maxk Nguyen, a Ho Chi Minh City-based artist, saw a cool sign one day at a cheap sidewalk eatery selling various types of boiled eggs, including the embryo balut (which is not for the faint of heart).
“And I played a good 30 minutes with this cool font,” he said, noting that the vendor designed the original sign herself.
“If the lady had had a chance to learn Photoshop, she must have been a master in our typography world,” Nguyen said.
Check the results below to see what would happen when an artist gives a superstar treatment to the Saigon font. (Or giving superstars a Saigon street treatment?)
And the results are amazing!
|
Photos courtesy of Maxk Nguyen
|
Rhi Rhi looks sassy as always
|
Wonder what Big Bang’s G-Dragon would think of the new crown.
|
A new album cover for Pharrell?
|
Miley Cyrus and her famous pose
|
The queen of pop is royal.
|
Sam Smith seems a bit more moody than usual.
|
CL, a K-pop star, should seriously think about this design?
So far the series has been a hit on Facebook.
Fun fact: Nguyen said he did buy a lot of eggs from the lady.
