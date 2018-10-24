VnExpress International
Travel & Life

When a walking street becomes a catwalk

By Y Ly   October 24, 2018 | 06:47 pm GMT+7

From simple elegance to the outlandish, Hanoi youth enjoyed strutting their fashion stuff around the Hoan Kiem Lake last weekend.

At the Street Fashion show held under the auspices of the Vietnam International Fashion Week Autumn – Winter 2018 around Hoan Kiem Lake, unique, striking outfits, many adopting the “punk” theme and others going “out-of-the-box,” showed the trends currently in favor among fashion conscious youth.

When a walking street becomes a catwalk - 1


This young woman impressed with her punk rock style outfit decorated with chains and a fishnet top.

When a walking street becomes a catwalk - 2


Another woman’s pony tail in reverse caught the eye.

When a walking street becomes a catwalk - 3
When a walking street becomes a catwalk - 4

The Warcore trend has landed on Vietnamese shores with tassels, twisted hair buns and whiteout eyebrows.

When a walking street becomes a catwalk - 5

A literally flashy pink and silver combination rested easy on this young woman.

When a walking street becomes a catwalk - 6

A young man stuck to his Vietnamese roots, adopting a soldier's theme with khaki trousers and shirt, olive green vest and pouch; and sandals that used to be made of used tires.

When a walking street becomes a catwalk - 7

A group of friends went black, white and ornate.

When a walking street becomes a catwalk - 8

This young girl comfortably pulled off a 90s style outfit with blue flared denims, colourful hair clips and twisted buns.

When a walking street becomes a catwalk - 9

Leather or plastic? This trio's punk inspired outfits shone bright.

When a walking street becomes a catwalk - 10

This foursome found red and black awesome.

When a walking street becomes a catwalk - 11

These three women favored an earthy colored asymmetry. 

Tags: VnExpress Vietnam Hanoi Vietnam International Fashion Week 2018 street style
 
