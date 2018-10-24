When a walking street becomes a catwalk

At the Street Fashion show held under the auspices of the Vietnam International Fashion Week Autumn – Winter 2018 around Hoan Kiem Lake, unique, striking outfits, many adopting the “punk” theme and others going “out-of-the-box,” showed the trends currently in favor among fashion conscious youth.



This young woman impressed with her punk rock style outfit decorated with chains and a fishnet top.



Another woman’s pony tail in reverse caught the eye.

The Warcore trend has landed on Vietnamese shores with tassels, twisted hair buns and whiteout eyebrows.

A literally flashy pink and silver combination rested easy on this young woman.

A young man stuck to his Vietnamese roots, adopting a soldier's theme with khaki trousers and shirt, olive green vest and pouch; and sandals that used to be made of used tires.

A group of friends went black, white and ornate.

This young girl comfortably pulled off a 90s style outfit with blue flared denims, colourful hair clips and twisted buns.

Leather or plastic? This trio's punk inspired outfits shone bright.

This foursome found red and black awesome.

These three women favored an earthy colored asymmetry.