Workshop: Bamboo paper art

With artist Phan Hai Bang who has developed new techniques for the processing of bamboo paper.

In line with the exhibition at the Goethe-Institut Hanoi, artist Phan Hai Bang together with other members of the group Vietnam Truc Chi Art offers three workshops. A native of Hue, Phan Hai Bang has developed new techniques for the processing of bamboo paper and turned it into a form of art in itself.



During the workshops, participants will learn more about the new art form. Split into small groups, they will also get to try out the techniques to process the bamboo paper themselves. All materials will be provided.

First session: 10 a.m. -12 p.m.

Second session: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The first two workshops are independent of each other, so interested parties can take either the first or the second session. Participants are invited to develop further ideas after the workshop and submit them to Phan Hai Bang, which they can then implement in a final workshop on July 14. The time will be announced, this workshop will probably take place in the afternoon.

The workshops will be held in Vietnamese and are designed for all people who are interested in the new art from Hue. The minimum age for participation is 14.



The number of participants is limited to 20 people per workshop. Applications should be sent by June 28 to Mrs Tran Thanh Huong: info@hanoi.goethe.org



Phan Hai Bang studied Graphic Arts in Hue and at the Hanoi University of Industrial Art. He completed his master's degree in Fine Arts at Maha Sarakham, Thailand. Since 1996 he has worked as a lecturer at the Hue College of Arts. His works were presented in numerous group and solo exhibitions. TRUC CHI is his latest project, which he already exhibited in 2015 in the RedDoor in Ho Chi Minh City.

Free entrance