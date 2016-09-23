VnExpress International
Watercolor Exhibition: Saigon - Just around the corner

September 23, 2016 | 11:01 am GMT+7
Opening: 12:00 am, Fri 16 Sep 2016
Exhibition: 16 Sep 2016 to 16 Oct 2016, 09:00 am - 10:00 pm
Le Saigonnais, 77-79 Ly Tu Trong, 1st floor, D.1, HCMC

Cafe Le Saigonnais

Original artwork of Bridget March

The mesmeric beating heart of Saigon is its bustling street culture. This inescapable energy grips people immediately whether they were born, raised or simply visiting the sprawling chaotic metropolis. The people, markets, food, sound and smells liberate the mind. What will they see next? What will they feel?

Watercolor, the latest exhibition at Le Saigonais highlights different artists as they each capture their own interpretation of life on different street corners across the city. Some scenes will be familiar and others totally unique but as the song composer Trinh Cong Son wrote, "though you have gone, this place is still the same,... the city still has dreams, lives still go on adoringly, the paths still gleam with flowers."

Vistas freely and intimately captured in watercolor. Street corners reimagined. Saigon - Just around the corner.

Artists:
Bridget March
Khoa Han
Jean Marc Potlet
Thuy Duong

