December 1, 2016 | 11:27 am GMT+7

Sao Mai Swimming pool, 98 Quang An, Tay Ho, Hanoi

Exhibition: 3 Dec 2016 to 4 Dec 2016, 08:30 am - 05:30 pm

Opening: 08:30 am, Sat 03 Dec 2016

Don’t miss the Vintage District Market this weekend in Hanoi!

Saturday, Deccember 3rd

10:30~11:30: Musical performance by Pianist Khang Nhi

14:00~14:20: Belly dancing

14:20~15:00: Classical & contemporary dance performances from the Linh Anh Club

Sunday, December 4th

10:30~11:30: Musical performances by Violonist Cherushi Die + Pianist Vu Nhat Tan

15:00~16:00: Musical performance by Pianist Vu Nhat Tan

All day

Handmade/Recycle workshop

Vintage Room Exhibition

Artist Trieu Long’s personal art exhibition

Shopping & fun

Entrance: VND20,000