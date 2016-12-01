VnExpress International
What’s On

Vintage District Market

December 1, 2016 | 11:27 am GMT+7
Opening: 08:30 am, Sat 03 Dec 2016
Exhibition: 3 Dec 2016 to 4 Dec 2016, 08:30 am - 05:30 pm
Sao Mai Swimming pool, 98 Quang An, Tay Ho, Hanoi

Piano performances, belly dancing, vintage art exhibitions and shopping.

Don’t miss the Vintage District Market this weekend in Hanoi!

vintage-district-market
 

Saturday, Deccember 3rd

10:30~11:30: Musical performance by Pianist Khang Nhi
14:00~14:20: Belly dancing
14:20~15:00: Classical & contemporary dance performances from the Linh Anh Club

Sunday, December 4th

10:30~11:30: Musical performances by Violonist Cherushi Die + Pianist Vu Nhat Tan

15:00~16:00: Musical performance by Pianist Vu Nhat Tan

All day

Handmade/Recycle workshop
Vintage Room Exhibition
Artist Trieu Long’s personal art exhibition

Shopping & fun

Entrance: VND20,000 

