Don’t miss the Vintage District Market this weekend in Hanoi!
Saturday, Deccember 3rd
10:30~11:30: Musical performance by Pianist Khang Nhi
14:00~14:20: Belly dancing
14:20~15:00: Classical & contemporary dance performances from the Linh Anh Club
Sunday, December 4th
10:30~11:30: Musical performances by Violonist Cherushi Die + Pianist Vu Nhat Tan
15:00~16:00: Musical performance by Pianist Vu Nhat Tan
All day
Handmade/Recycle workshop
Vintage Room Exhibition
Artist Trieu Long’s personal art exhibition
Shopping & fun
Entrance: VND20,000