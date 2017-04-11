VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Vietnam traditional music: Ca Tru Performance

April 11, 2017 | 03:24 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Thu 13 Apr 2017
Quan De Temple, 28 Hang Buom Str., Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

The music is a geisha-like form of entertainment, which combined entertaining wealthy people with performing religious songs for the royal court.

vietnam-traditional-music-ca-tru-performance

A good way for tourists to experience local culture in Hanoi is to attend a live Ca Tru performance, a traditional form of Vietnamese music, performed by Thang Long Ca Tru Club’s singers at Quan De Temple on Hang Buom Street in the Old Quarter.

Ca Tru is native to northern Vietnam and dates back more than 1,000 years to the Ly Dynasty. It was especially popular among the royal court and feudal elites.

The music was recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage in need of preservation by UNESCO in 2009.

The shows are preformed by a traditional band, that includes includes 83-year-old singer Nguyen Thi Chuc, 88-year-old dan day player Nguyen Phu De, and their student, singer Pham Thi Hue.

The band will perform seven songs and extracts, including Tieng Duong Tranh, which is considered the oldest song of the genre.

Tickets: $12

Buy tickets here

Tags: Ca Tru traditional music culture Vietnam
 
Read more
Beer festival: Belgian Beer 2017

Beer festival: Belgian Beer 2017

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Bass music: The Beats Saigon ft. Addison Groove

Bass music: The Beats Saigon ft. Addison Groove

Easter Day: Brunch buffet & Fun

Easter Day: Brunch buffet & Fun

Concert & Ballet: Changing Seasons

Concert & Ballet: Changing Seasons

Exhibition: 'Poetic Amnesia' by Phan Thao Nguyen

Exhibition: 'Poetic Amnesia' by Phan Thao Nguyen

Trap music: Yellow Claw

Trap music: Yellow Claw

Live music: Strengthen what Remains live in Saigon

Live music: Strengthen what Remains live in Saigon

 
go to top