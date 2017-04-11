Vietnam traditional music: Ca Tru Performance

A good way for tourists to experience local culture in Hanoi is to attend a live Ca Tru performance, a traditional form of Vietnamese music, performed by Thang Long Ca Tru Club’s singers at Quan De Temple on Hang Buom Street in the Old Quarter.

Ca Tru is native to northern Vietnam and dates back more than 1,000 years to the Ly Dynasty. It was especially popular among the royal court and feudal elites.

The music was recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage in need of preservation by UNESCO in 2009.

The shows are preformed by a traditional band, that includes includes 83-year-old singer Nguyen Thi Chuc, 88-year-old dan day player Nguyen Phu De, and their student, singer Pham Thi Hue.

The band will perform seven songs and extracts, including Tieng Duong Tranh, which is considered the oldest song of the genre.

Tickets: $12

