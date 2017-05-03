vietnam-motorcycle-show-2017

This year, the event will draw many big names including Honda, Piaggio, Suzuki, SYM and Yamaha, as well as Benelli, Ducati, Kawasaki, Peugeot and Harley Davidson. At the exhibition, the manufacturers and importers will introduce over 100 models of different types from commercial and sport bikes to motors and idea models, giving visitors an overview of local and global trends.

According to the organizers, the event, themed “Free your wheels,” is expected to create a breakthrough for the motor industry of Vietnam. A number of games as well as music and fashion shows will also be held.

Entry fee: VND20,000 ($0.88)

Tickets available at Ticketbox.