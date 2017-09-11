VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Vietnam in Cyanotype: Batch 1 by Julie Vola

September 11, 2017 | 12:01 pm GMT+7
Opening: 07:00 pm, Thu 14 Sep 2017
KE QUÁN 81b Xuan Dieu

Plus free punch and buffet. 

From the photographer: 

This new collection is a selection of some of my favorite portraits of Vietnam and its people. They come from more than a half-decade exploring Vietnam through the lens of my camera, on assignment, as a traveler and as a resident of this beautiful country.

For this collection, I choose to use a 19th century cyanotype printing technique. First developed by scientist and astronomer Sir John Herschel, it was intended primarily for reproducing notes, diagrams and blueprints. These photos, in their monochrome format, are, in a way, blueprints of Vietnam and its people; their simplicity and yet depth give a dreamy aspect to the prints.

I’ve always been intrigued by alternative, antique film processing and cameras. I believe they add a layer of poetry, one that extends beyond simply the content within the frame.

Tags: photography ke quan
 
Read more
Talk: The Story of a Transgender Vietnamese

Talk: The Story of a Transgender Vietnamese

Talk: Reassembling Transportation Infrastructure in HCMC

Talk: Reassembling Transportation Infrastructure in HCMC

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Exhibition: 'Remote Viewing' by Sung Tieu

Exhibition: 'Remote Viewing' by Sung Tieu

FKJ (DJ Set) w/ Quan & Dustin NGO 春風 at Savage

FKJ (DJ Set) w/ Quan & Dustin NGO 春風 at Savage

A Night of Astral Jazz with Mukang Fields

A Night of Astral Jazz with Mukang Fields

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Workshop: Making traditional Mid-Autumn toys

Workshop: Making traditional Mid-Autumn toys

 
go to top