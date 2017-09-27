VnExpress International
Traditional Mid-Autumn Festival celebration

September 27, 2017 | 05:43 pm GMT+7
Opening: 03:00 pm, Thu 28 Sep 2017
Hanoia 38 Hang Dao Str.

Relive childhood memories of the second most important event on the Vietnamese calendar. 

To Vietnamese people, the Mid-Autumn Festival is the second most important event after the Lunar New Year because it is the time when the moon is at its biggest and fullest. According to oriental beliefs, a full moon is a symbol of prosperity, happiness and family reunions. In the old days people tried to put their daily work aside to gather with their families and give offerings to Mother Nature to pray for a good crop.
During the night of the Mid-Autumn Festival, Vietnamese people set up a altars on which moon cakes, a tray of five fruits, snacks and children’s toys were displayed. Then family members would sit together to enjoy cakes with lotus tea under the full moon. Children would take part in lantern’s parades, lion dances and other folk games until midnight, and the Moon Ceremony used to be a sacred ritual.

This September, Hanoia Cultural Space will return with a talk by writer Nguyen Viet Ha on the “Traditional Mid-Autumn Festival in the Memory of Vietnamese people”. Come and share with us your childhood memories about the Mid-Autumn Festival and relive sweet family reunions in today's modern world.

The talk will begin at 3 p.m. at Dong Lac Temple, 38 Hang Dao Street.

Register at: http://bit.ly/2ymOeVS

Tags: mid-autumn festival
 
