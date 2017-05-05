#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

|| Quest Festival: Stars and Rabbit (IDN) ||

Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

6p.m., Saturday, May 6

Quest Festival brings the best international artists from around the globe to Vietnamese audiences year round.

From organizers:

To kick things off and celebrate the launch of Quest Festival 2017's ticket sales (available at the event), we are thrilled to be bringing folk-pop heroes Stars and Rabbit to Hanoi for the very first time, proudly supported by local heroes Dr Peacock, Colin Devaney, Mademoiselle and Empty Spaces.

Tickets:

VND150,000 ($6.6) Presale through https://ticketbox.vn/quest-live/

VND200,000 ($8.8) at door

|| Poetry and music: A Night of Words with Harri Badham and Friends ||

Mojito Bar & Lounge, 19 Nguyen Quang Bich, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

8:30p.m., Saturday, May 6

Enjoy a night of spoken word poetry from Harri Badham and his band of merry friends.

On the night you will be treated to an extended performance by Harri supported by his team One World Collective coming at you with poetry and music.

Entry: VND50,000 ($2.2)

|| Panic Circus - Sunday Roast all day party Free Beer Free BBQ ||

The Grove - Garden Bar, 9 Dang Thai Mai, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

1p.m., Sunday, May 7

|| The Beats Saigon presents DJ Woody (ITF World Champion) ||

The Observatory, 5 Nguyen Tat Thanh Str., District 4, HCMC

9p.m., Friday, May 5

Party with the World Champion DJ from the UK.

The Beats Saigon presents World Champion Turntablist DJ Woody from the U.K. playing a special 1-hour AV live set and 1-hour DJ set.

Line Up:

DJ Woody

JASE

JIN

DUY TUAN

2STONE

Entry fee: VND150,000 ($6.6) | VND100,000 ($4.4) (before 11pm)

|| Art exhibition: 'Ethereal' by Nguyen Quoc Trung ||

Craig Thomas Gallery, 27I Tran Nhat Duat, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Opening date: Friday, 5 May 2017 | 6p.m. to 9p.m.

A solo show by the Hanoi-based artist.

Craig Thomas Gallery and Hanoi Studio Gallery present to you the first solo show in Saigon of Hanoi-based artist Nguyen Quoc Trung. Trung was born in 1981 and is a 2006 graduate of the Hanoi Fine Arts University. His solo exhibition "Ethereal" features fifteen works of oil on canvas.

The exhibition will run until May 22 | 11a.m. to 6p.m. (Monday - Saturday) & 12p.m. to 5p.m. (Sunday)

Trung will attend the opening ceremony, where complimentary snacks and drinks will be served.

Free entry

|| Farmers' Market @ Saigon Outcast ||

Saigon Outcast, 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong, District 2, HCMC

11a.m., Sunday, May 7

Sample some of Saigon's freshest produce, delicious homemade goods and cute household decor. This event is all about loving the environment, eating yummy food and showcasing the best vendors that Saigon has to offer.

You will find goodies and activities for all the family and live entertainment at everyone's favourite D2 chill-out spot.

Tickets: VND20,000 ($0.88) (one bottle of water or beer included)