VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Techno music: Heart Beat Presents DJ Xhin

May 17, 2017 | 05:34 pm GMT+7
Opening: 09:00 pm, Fri 19 May 2017
The Observatory, 5 Nguyen Tat Thanh Str., District 4, HCMC

Fire the stage with the 'United Nations of Techno' in Saigon.

techno-music-heart-beat-presents-dj-xhin

Saigon Techno crew Heart Beat are finally back at The Obs. For this special occasion, Xhin, a Singaporean national, will bring you organic pure Heart Beat sounds. With residential support from Switzerland's DJ Ouch and German Heart Beat founder Chris Wolter, together with loopy, sick visuals from Swedish-Vietnamese Erol, they are once again the United Nations of Techno in Saigon.

Artist's info:
Xhin, pronounced ”Sheen”, is a Singaporean dance and electronic music DJ who has been crafting ominous cuts of cutting-edge electronic music since 1997. In early 2003, he released "Xycle", a self-promotional EP that made the industry stand up and take notice. He followed that with his debut album ”Superso- nicstate” the following year. Xhin has played extensively at various clubs and important events in Germany and Vietnam. 

Entry fee: VND150,000 VND ($6.6) Free before 11 p.m.

For more info, click here.

Tags: techno heart beat Xhin Saigon entertainment
 
Read more
The Orchestra: Presented by Banh Mi Productions

The Orchestra: Presented by Banh Mi Productions

Art exhibition: 'A Present Retrospective'

Art exhibition: 'A Present Retrospective'

Saigon Underground Festival 2017

Saigon Underground Festival 2017

Symphonies & contemporary dance: Touching the Past

Symphonies & contemporary dance: Touching the Past

Concert: The Joy Of Song

Concert: The Joy Of Song

DJ Hardwell in Hanoi

DJ Hardwell in Hanoi

Art Exhibition: A Sifted Gaze by Dan Drage

Art Exhibition: A Sifted Gaze by Dan Drage

Music Night with Jesse Sheehan

Music Night with Jesse Sheehan

 
go to top