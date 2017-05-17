Techno music: Heart Beat Presents DJ Xhin

Saigon Techno crew Heart Beat are finally back at The Obs. For this special occasion, Xhin, a Singaporean national, will bring you organic pure Heart Beat sounds. With residential support from Switzerland's DJ Ouch and German Heart Beat founder Chris Wolter, together with loopy, sick visuals from Swedish-Vietnamese Erol, they are once again the United Nations of Techno in Saigon.



Xhin, pronounced ”Sheen”, is a Singaporean dance and electronic music DJ who has been crafting ominous cuts of cutting-edge electronic music since 1997. In early 2003, he released "Xycle", a self-promotional EP that made the industry stand up and take notice. He followed that with his debut album ”Superso- nicstate” the following year. Xhin has played extensively at various clubs and important events in Germany and Vietnam.

Entry fee: VND150,000 VND ($6.6) Free before 11 p.m.

