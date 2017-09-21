VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Talk: The Story of a Transgender Vietnamese

September 21, 2017 | 10:03 am GMT+7
Talk: The Story of a Transgender Vietnamese
Opening: 05:00 pm, Thu 21 Sep 2017
U.S. Consulate General - Ho Chi Minh City, 8th Floor, Diamond Plaza, 34 Le Duan, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

On recognizing gender identity as a child.

(From the U.S. Consulate General)

Come to hear about the story of a Vietnamese transgender girl from Ho Chi Minh City, Jessica. In her late twenties, Jessica has gone through a lot to be who she is today. The discussion will focus on major events from her life: recognizing her own gender identity as a child, enduring family violence and school bullying, experiencing intimate feelings true to her sexual orientation, and undergoing gender reassignment surgery. Joining Jessica in the panel discussion is celebrity actress Kim Khanh, who is working on a film project to capture the life of Jessica for the silver screen. The program will be conducted in Vietnamese.

Free entry

Tags: transgender Vietnamese talkshow
 
Read more
Chef's Night Out!

Chef's Night Out!

A Night of Ballet

A Night of Ballet

Art show: Sights & Sounds of Saigon

Art show: Sights & Sounds of Saigon

Talk: The Poetry of Little Things by Charlotte Patoux

Talk: The Poetry of Little Things by Charlotte Patoux

Talk: Reassembling Transportation Infrastructure in HCMC

Talk: Reassembling Transportation Infrastructure in HCMC

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Exhibition: 'Remote Viewing' by Sung Tieu

Exhibition: 'Remote Viewing' by Sung Tieu

Vietnam in Cyanotype: Batch 1 by Julie Vola

Vietnam in Cyanotype: Batch 1 by Julie Vola

 
go to top