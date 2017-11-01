VnExpress International
Talk: Hanoi's Hidden Houses & Secret Alleys

November 1, 2017 | 10:10 am GMT+7
Opening: 06:00 pm, Wed 01 Nov 2017
group8asia, 16B Dang Thai Mai, Hanoi

Learn about the history of the capital's hidden gems.​

From the organizer

For the ninth Hanoi Talk, Linda Mazur, author of the publication “Hidden houses of Hanoi and the stories they tell”, will be discussing the lives of historic buildings and alleyways tucked away from view. Behind the street-side hair salons, tea stalls and restaurants all vying for our attention are concealed gems. The cultural layering of the built heritage is evident in Hanoi, like a puzzle that needs to be unraveled to be appreciated.

Through interviews with the architect’s families, residents and scholars, Linda has collected a wealth of information about the turbulent times in which these areas were built. Here we will be looking at the impact of human relationships on the resulting architectural form as Linda takes a specific interest in the inhabitants of these spaces and the stories the families have lived.

Entry fee: VND300,000-600,000 ($13-26)

Contact: 0977377456

