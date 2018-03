Subscription Concert Vol.96 – VNSO Bruckner II with:

Conductor: SHIMONO TATSUYA

Violin Soloist: MATSUDA LINA

and the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO)

Program

MENDELSSOHN

Violin Concerto E- minor, Op. 64

Interval

BRUCKNER

Symphony No. 1 (Linzer version)

Listen to a movement of Bruckner’s Symphony No. 1 performed by the Berliner Philharmoniker orchestra here:

Ticket prices: VND200,000 – 350,000 – 500,000 ($8.8 - $15.4 -$22)

Available at Hanoi Opera House or book online at vnso.org.vn.

For free delivery, call: 0913489858, 0983067996.