Conductor: Tran Vuong Thach

Piano Soloist: Celimene Daudet

and the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra

Program:

Pho Duc Hoang: Bubble (world premiere)

Interval

RAVEL Piano Concerto G-major

FRANCK Symphony in D- minor

The event will be happening at 8p.m., June 3 & 4, 2016.

Hanoi Opera House, 1 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi

Ticket prices: VND200,000 350,000 500,000

Tickets are available at Hanoi Opera House, or online here (ATM, VISA, Master Card),

Free delivery: 0913489858, 0983067996