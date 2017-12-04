Startup competition calls for Vietnamese talent from around the globe

18 competitors have made it into the semi-finals of VietChallenge, the first startup competition for Vietnamese innovators based all over the world.

The semi-finalists will be participating in a one-to-one mentorship program and working with industry leaders from U.S. companies, organizations and universities.

More than 200 applications from 17 countries across the world were received by the organizers for this year's competition.

The regional rounds will take place in Hanoi on December 19 at UP@VPBank (89 Lang Ha) and in HCMC on December 22 at Up Co-working Space (268 Ly Thuong Kiet, Ward 14).

Following the regional rounds, the top 6 teams will advance to the Vietnam National Round in Hanoi on January 9, 2018.

The international semi-finals will be held in Boston on January 14, 2018.

The competition has attracted various prominent investors from the U.S. such as Joshua Slayton (AngelList CTO), Mike Edelhart (Managing Partner of Social Starts),Vivek Soni (Managing Director of TiE Angels Boston), Casey Lau (Venture Partner of BlueStartups), Tran Huu Duc (Managing Director of FPT Ventures) and more.

VietChallenge’s mission is to actualize business ideas that can solve economic challenges in Vietnam and the world. Since 2015, it has been attracting Vietnamese talents and giving them opportunities to nurture revolutionary and competitive startup ideas through seed funding, mentorship and an investor network.

Tickets for the Hanoi round can be reserved here (event page) and for the HCMC round here (event page).

More info can be found at www.vietchallenge.org / facebook.com/vietchallenge.org/

Contact info: contact@vietchallenge.org / bienhoang@vietchallenge.org