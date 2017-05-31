VnExpress International
Stand-up Comedy with Chris Henry and Mark O’ Keeffe

May 31, 2017 | 02:45 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Thu 01 Jun 2017
Standing Bar, 170 Tran Vu, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi

Scottish comedian Chris Henry brings his raw and hilarious show to Vietnam.

From the organizer:

Within months of stepping foot on the stage in 2003, Chris Henry made it to the finals of the Jongleurs J20 Comedy Competition.

Since then he’s been close to winning Scottish Comedian of the Year, a competition that caused the promoter, Alan Anderson, to claim that Chris had “the best lines of the competition.” He’s performed in every big-name venue in the U.K., put together six solo shows and appeared on both TV and radio.

Now’s your turn to make up your mind when Chris Henry performs in Hanoi. With support coming from Irish comic Mark O’Keefe, a stand-up who’s forged his way by performing in all the top venues around Canada, expect this to be night of side-splitting fun.

Entry fee: VND200,000 ($8.80) in advance and VND250,000 ($11) at the door, and includes a free beer.

For more information go to facebook.com/standuphanoi

