VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Soundscape: 'Five emotions for Hanoi'

August 12, 2016 | 03:05 pm GMT+7
Opening: 06:00 pm, Thu 25 Aug 2016
Exhibition: 26 Aug 2016 to 10 Sep 2016, 09:00 am - 07:00 pm
Goethe-Institut, 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street, Hanoi

Goethe-Institut Hanoi

[Caption]

Singer, composer and sound artist Michael Schiefel presents his emotional soundscape, together with Fabian Bronner.

Inspired by his trip to Hanoi in early 2016, Michael Schiefel presents an emotional soundscape based on five different emotions. Together with musician and researcher Fabian Bronner, he has created a touching and playful acoustic environment that will be presented at the Goethe-Institut Hanoi.

The audience is invited on a journey through many feelings in an interactive setting. Each visitor can change the mood of the environment by meandering between five different sound sources and therefore discover unexpected changes from happiness to sadness, from anger to satisfaction and from coldness back to happiness. Enjoy this exciting and communicative voyage to a new world of sound!

 

Tags: soundscape installation Hanoi Goethe-Institut
 
Read more
Screening: Mia & the Migoo

Screening: Mia & the Migoo

Screening: Raining Cats and Frogs

Screening: Raining Cats and Frogs

Concert No. 5 – Closing Gala: Vietnam Connection Music Festival 2016

Concert No. 5 – Closing Gala: Vietnam Connection Music Festival 2016

Concert No. 4: Vietnam Connection Music Festival 2016

Concert No. 4: Vietnam Connection Music Festival 2016

Performance: ‘THE OTHER VIETNAMESE PUPPETRY’

Performance: ‘THE OTHER VIETNAMESE PUPPETRY’

Concert No. 1: Vietnam Connection Music Festival 2016

Concert No. 1: Vietnam Connection Music Festival 2016

Concert No. 2: Vietnam Connection Music Festival 2016

Concert No. 2: Vietnam Connection Music Festival 2016

Screening: Short animation series

Screening: Short animation series

 
go to top