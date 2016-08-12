Soundscape: 'Five emotions for Hanoi'

Singer, composer and sound artist Michael Schiefel presents his emotional soundscape, together with Fabian Bronner.

Inspired by his trip to Hanoi in early 2016, Michael Schiefel presents an emotional soundscape based on five different emotions. Together with musician and researcher Fabian Bronner, he has created a touching and playful acoustic environment that will be presented at the Goethe-Institut Hanoi.



The audience is invited on a journey through many feelings in an interactive setting. Each visitor can change the mood of the environment by meandering between five different sound sources and therefore discover unexpected changes from happiness to sadness, from anger to satisfaction and from coldness back to happiness. Enjoy this exciting and communicative voyage to a new world of sound!



