‘Sense’ – A solo exhibition by Luong Van Viet

Unlike any other conventional sculpture show, Sense is designed to not only incorporate Manzi’s existing architectural features, but also to manipulate its dual function. It asks where Manzi - as an art and exhibition space - ends, and Manzi - as a café and space for social interactions - begins.

Sense acts as an invitation for the audience to come into contact with the work using all of their senses. They can, for example, walk around and/or through the work, look at them from afar, or come closer and pick them up for a more intimate inspection. “I hope to offer the audience a sense of freedom. The freedom to physically experience the characteristics of the materials: the warmth of wood, the heaviness of stone and the coolness of metal. The freedom to compare and judge the similarities and differences in terms of composition and distance between the works. The freedom to create their own narrative and relationship with art. The freedom to sense what is real,” the artist stated.

Sense is Luong Van Viet’s 7th solo exhibition, marking a new chapter in his artistic journey.

Luong Van Viet

Born in 1977, and graduated from the Viet Nam University of Art in 2002, Luong Van Viet is considered one of the best sculptors in Hanoi today.

Using minimal shapes and colors to create a sophisticated and elegant contrast, Viet’s works explore and push boundaries between spaces and forms, revealing the philosophy of coexistence and human existentialism.

Free entry