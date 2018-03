Director: Maxime Govare, Noémie Saglio

Cast: Pio Marmaï, Franck Gastambide, Adrianna Gradziel

"A fresh and original comedy, served by a cast as charming as they are talented."

- Gala -

Jeremie, a 34-year-old gay, will soon marry Antoine. But one morning, he wakes up in bed with a Swedish girl, Adne, whom he will fall in love with in no time.

French with Vietnamese subtitles

Ticket prices:

Normal price: VND50,000 ($2.3)

Concession: VND40,000 ($1.9)

Tickets are available at L'Espace.