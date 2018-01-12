VnExpress International
Screening: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

January 12, 2018 | 09:43 am GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Fri 12 Jan 2018
Bản Café, 22/45/200 Au Co, Tay Ho, Hanoi

A mother personally challenges the local authorities to solve her daughter's murder when they fail to catch the culprit.

About the movie

After months have passed without a culprit in her daughter's murder case, Mildred Hayes makes a bold move, painting three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at William Willoughby, the town's revered chief of police. When his second-in-command, Officer Dixon -- an immature mother's boy with a penchant for violence -- gets involved, the battle is only exacerbated.

Director: Martin McDonagh
Writer: Martin McDonagh
Stars: Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell

Free entry

