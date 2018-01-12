Screening: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

About the movie

After months have passed without a culprit in her daughter's murder case, Mildred Hayes makes a bold move, painting three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at William Willoughby, the town's revered chief of police. When his second-in-command, Officer Dixon -- an immature mother's boy with a penchant for violence -- gets involved, the battle is only exacerbated.

Director: Martin McDonagh

Writer: Martin McDonagh

Stars: Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell

Free entry