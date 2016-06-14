VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Screening: The Four Seasons of Leon

June 14, 2016 | 04:21 pm GMT+7
Opening: 04:00 pm, Sun 19 Jun 2016
l'Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi

l'Espace

Les Quatre saisons de Léon

Directors: Pierre-Luc Granjon, Antoine Lanciaux, Pascal Le Notre

Length: 115 minutes, French, Vietnamese subtitles

The puppet animation series about the journey through four seasons of eight-year-old bear Leon with friends.

From winter to spring, then summer and fall, awkward things fall on the tiny kingdom Escampette. While Princess Molly is kidnapped, the plague spreads, apple trees stop bearing and the fairy tales in the book disappear. Eight-year-old bear Leon and his friends, a huge elephant and a couple of hedgehogs, embark on a journey to undo the curse and return peace to the kingdom.

Ticket price: VND50,000

Preferential price: VND40,000

Tickets are available at l'Espace.

Tags: l'Espace film screening animation Leon four seasons
 
Read more
Flute concert: Le Thu Huong

Flute concert: Le Thu Huong

Screening: Timbuktu (Academy Award Nominee 2015)

Screening: Timbuktu (Academy Award Nominee 2015)

Classical concert: Beethoven et al

Classical concert: Beethoven et al

Screening: Cong Binh, a night of Indochinese history

Screening: Cong Binh, a night of Indochinese history

Exhibition:

Exhibition: "Memory and Oblivion"

Classical concert: Celimene Daudet with HSBO

Classical concert: Celimene Daudet with HSBO

JF Garage Concert 09 – Ghibli Music Night feat. Hanoi Ensemble & Friends

JF Garage Concert 09 – Ghibli Music Night feat. Hanoi Ensemble & Friends

‘Sense’ – A solo exhibition by Luong Van Viet

‘Sense’ – A solo exhibition by Luong Van Viet

 
go to top