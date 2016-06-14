Screening: The Four Seasons of Leon

Directors: Pierre-Luc Granjon, Antoine Lanciaux, Pascal Le Notre

Length: 115 minutes, French, Vietnamese subtitles

The puppet animation series about the journey through four seasons of eight-year-old bear Leon with friends.

From winter to spring, then summer and fall, awkward things fall on the tiny kingdom Escampette. While Princess Molly is kidnapped, the plague spreads, apple trees stop bearing and the fairy tales in the book disappear. Eight-year-old bear Leon and his friends, a huge elephant and a couple of hedgehogs, embark on a journey to undo the curse and return peace to the kingdom.

Ticket price: VND50,000

Preferential price: VND40,000

Tickets are available at l'Espace.