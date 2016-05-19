Screening: Mune - Guardian of the Moon

Synopsis:

When a faun named Mune becomes the Guardian of the Moon, little did he know he would cause an accident that could put both the Moon and the Sun in danger. Corrupt titan named Necross wants the Sun for himself and places the balance of night and day in great peril. Now with the help of a wax-child named Glim and Sohone the Warrior, they go on an exciting journey to get the Sun back and restore the Moon to their rightful places in the sky.

Language: Vietnamese dubbed with English subtitles

Tickets: available at l’Espace for VND50,000

Special price for members of l’Espace and students: VND40,000

Trailer: