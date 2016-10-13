Screening: Judgment at Nuremberg - 1961

October 16, 2016 marks 70 years after ten prominent members of the political and military leadership of Nazi Germany were executed by hanging at Nuremberg. They were found guilty by the International War Crimes Tribunal for their crimes against humanity, crimes against peace, and war crimes during World War I.

In commemoration of the anniversary, the classic movie of "Judgment at Nuremberg" (1961) by film-maker Stanley Kramer will be screened at Art House Saigon. The film is introduced as a fictionalized depiction of the famous Judges' Trial of 1947, one of the twelve U.S. military tribunals during the Subsequent Nuremberg Trials.

Length: 179 minutes (3 hours and 19 minutes)

Language: English (with Vietnamese subtitles)

Tickets will be distributed before the screening on the first-come, first-serve basis at the door of Charlot Hall, 2nd floor, Hoa Sen University, 08 Nguyen Van Trang, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

Make sure to come early to grab the best seats for yourselves.