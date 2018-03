Director: Jean-Paul Salomé (France, 2013, 104’)

Cast: François Damiens, Géraldine Nakache, Lucien Jean-Baptiste

At the age of 40, Jean is an unemployed actor trying to make ends meet. He was then offered a special job: perform a dead boy to help restore a crime scene.

French with Vietnamese subtitles

Ticket prices:

Full fare: VND60,000

Tickets are availabe at BHD Bitexco

The movie is restricted to those aged 16 or over.